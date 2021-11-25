Subaru Impreza and the Acropolis Rally Coming to WRC 10 Today

Nacon’s WRC 10 is getting its second major update, which introduces new rallies, a new car, and more new content for players to experience. A total of five new anniversary events have been added to the game, all promising an impressive realistic experience.
Right off the bat, the free update brings the Subaru Impreza WRC to the game. Used by the Subaru World Rally Team, the car made its debut at 1993 Rally Finland and won no less than five world rally titles, including three consecutive manufacturers’ titles and two drivers’ titles.
The most iconic rallies in WRC, the Acropolis Rally, is making a comeback in KT Racing’s game. A challenging competition, the Greek Rally returns to the official WRC calendar in 2021 after a 7-year hiatus.
The Acropolis Rally was present in WRC 10 since the game’s release, but only as a historical event. The free update adds 3 special stages in 2021 version to the experience and also joins the game’s Career mode.
Speaking of modes, KT Racing is making Club Mode more realistic by adding a special mode that promises to offer players an extra layer of difficulty. The new realistic mode lets WRC 10 players carry over the damage inflicted on the vehicle to the next stage and place one or more service parks. Also, replays for stages played in this mode are not available.
Finally, there are five new anniversary events available in this update:
The new content announced today is available for free to all WRC 10 players on all compatible platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
The most iconic rallies in WRC, the Acropolis Rally, is making a comeback in KT Racing’s game. A challenging competition, the Greek Rally returns to the official WRC calendar in 2021 after a 7-year hiatus.
The Acropolis Rally was present in WRC 10 since the game’s release, but only as a historical event. The free update adds 3 special stages in 2021 version to the experience and also joins the game’s Career mode.
Speaking of modes, KT Racing is making Club Mode more realistic by adding a special mode that promises to offer players an extra layer of difficulty. The new realistic mode lets WRC 10 players carry over the damage inflicted on the vehicle to the next stage and place one or more service parks. Also, replays for stages played in this mode are not available.
Finally, there are five new anniversary events available in this update:
- Rally Argentina in 1994 with Didier Auriol and Bernard Occelli in their Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD,
- Rally Argentina in 2004 with Carlos Sainz and Marc Martí in their Citroen Xsara WRC,
- Rally Germany in 2002 with Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena in their Citroën Xsara WRC,
- The Safari Rally in Kenya in 2000 with Richard Burns and Robert Reid in their Subaru Impreza S5 WRC '99,
- Rally Mexico in 2016 with Jari-Matti Latvala and Miikka Anttila in their Volkswagen Polo R WRC.
The new content announced today is available for free to all WRC 10 players on all compatible platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.