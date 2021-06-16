5 TV Channel Used Forza Video to Show What It Takes to Be U.S. President’s Driver

Free WRC 10 Demo to Be Released Today

If you’re looking for a rally game to play this coming weekend, Nacon’s latest announcement is probably the best news you could get. 8 photos



The full game will be available not only on PC, but also on the current and new-generation consoles starting September 2.



A Steam announcement reveals that the WRC 10 demo will include access to three new rallies that have been added to this season’s calendar, namely Estonia, Croatia, and Spain. In other words, gamers will get the chance to race on two asphalt tracks and one gravel, with Nacon promising an “even more realistic driving experience and physics.”



The company has also published a new trailer showing the all-new Anniversary mode that will celebrate 50 years of WRC with special events and cars.



“In the Renault Alpine A110, Lancia Delta HF 4WD or maybe the Lancia 037, tackle the Acropolis Rally, one of the historic events included in WRC 10. With winding and dusty mountain roads, sometimes on the edges of cliffs, the Acropolis Rally of Greece is famous for being particularly challenging for drivers. In 2021 it is celebrating its big return to the Championship after an eight-year absence,” Nacon said in a Steam announcement.



The download links for the WRC 10 demo aren’t yet live but expect the game to show up on



The download links for the WRC 10 demo aren't yet live but expect the game to show up on Steam later today. The demo will remain online until the end of the Steam Next Fest on June 22, so you have nearly a full week to try out the next version of the official FA World Rally Championship game.