This Stroked 1996 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Type RA V-Limited Is One Sweet GC8

Previously known for oddities that include the BRAT and SVX, the peeps at Subaru really outdid themselves with the original WRX. Based on the Impreza, the first generation came in three body styles: four-door sedan (GC), five-door wagon (GF), and the much rarer two-door coupe (GM).
The GC8 we're covering today is codenamed this way to indicate that it's an Impreza (G) sedan (C) with the EJ20 four-cylinder turbo boxer (8). Chassis number GC8040488 is an Impreza WRX STI Type RA V-Limited that Subaru produced in 555 examples as a tribute to State Express 555, the Japanese automaker’s title sponsor in the World Rally Championship back then.
Imported stateside in November 2021 by the selling dealer, the car had its 53C Blue repainted under previous ownership. The chassis has been seam welded as well, and exterior features include a motorsport-inspired roof scoop. A padded roll cage, JUN camshafts, GReddy turbo kit, front-mounted intercooler, equal-length exhaust headers, Prodrive front brakes, yellow Speedline alloys, as well as coilovers also need to be highlighted.
Offered with import documents, a transferable registration, a CarRX report, and a dyno graph, this JDM unicorn is offered with just under 87,000 kilometers (54,059 miles) on the clock. Regarding that dyno graph, the JUN-stroked engine is much obliged to crank out 320 horsepower and 313 pound-feet (424 Nm) of torque from 2.2 liters of displacement. Given the vehicle’s lightness and stiffness, that’s one hell of a recipe for hooning.
Fitted with a six-speed manual that drives all four wheels with the help of a driver-adjustable center differential, this Type RA V-Limited is no garage queen as you can tell from the wear and tear it has accumulated since '96.
Unfortunately a bit of a taboo in tuner-unfriendly California, the GC8 in the featured video makes those overly beautiful noises you’d expect an early WRX STI to produce. But given the aftermarket mods, RHD layout, and the federal 25-year import rule, this Scooby won’t sell for big money. At the moment of writing, the highest bid on Bring a Trailer is $22,555.
