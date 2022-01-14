Subaru Solterra STI Concept Unveiled, Don't Expect It in Showrooms Too Soon

Subaru's Solterra has received an STI version for the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. The new concept from the Japanese marque was unveiled alongside the E-RA Concept, another exhibit brought to the Tokyo stage. But let us focus on the Solterra STI and see what it brings to the table.
As many of you know, the Solterra made its global debut back in November 2021, and it is an all-electric SUV. It is no secret that it shares its underpinnings with Toyota's bZ4X, and that is evident if you compare their interior styling, but also if you take a closer look at their exterior design.
The STI version of the Solterra made its world debut at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, and it comes with cherry red under spoilers, which can be found almost all around the body, not just under the front bumper. The only exception is the rear bumper, which only has cherry red ornaments on its lower edges, just behind the wheels.
The trunk lid has a discreet spoiler that was painted black and has STI badges on its sides. Upon closer inspection, it seems to be fitted on top of the normal element that sits above the rear window, and once you see the body color under the black spoiler, you cannot “unsee” it. There is also a smaller spoiler, like a lip spoiler, on the lower part of the rear window.
We also notice that each wheel has one spoke painted red, while the rest are black. That will bring an interesting contrast while driving and should look interesting. It might also get really old, really fast, if every unit gets sold with this design on its wheels.
Since the Subaru Solterra STI is just a concept, for now, it might not get a production version, but the spark has already been lit in everyone's minds, so people could paint their wheels this way if they like it. The best (and worst) parts are that nobody can stop them from doing it.
It is worth pointing out that the same kind of detail on a wheel, a contrasting spoke, is done in drift championships (not in all, but you get the point), and it is used by the judges to see if a competitor locks a wheel during a maneuver and have no reasonable doubt on the matter. Now you know.
Along with the Solterra STI Concept, Subaru has also exhibited the E-RA Concept, the Levorg STI performance Concept, and the WRX S4 STI performance concept. Apart from the E-RA, all have been shown before. The Japanese marque has also unveiled the BRZ GT300 2021 race car, as well as the BRZ STI performance, which is described as a custom car.
