Canadian Woman Plunges Into Frozen River, Takes Selfies on Top of Her Car

A Canadian woman made headlines for the weirdest, most dangerous reason. A video of her leaked online as she sat on top of her vehicle, snapping a selfie as her car was sinking in a frozen river. As funny as it may seem, it's still reckless.
People put their lives in danger for the perfect selfie every day. Be it an exotic destination or the edge of a cliff, sometimes, they don’t realize the danger they’re in until it’s too late.
This Canadian woman’s Scion tC plunged through the ice in the Rideau River, Ottawa, Canada, after she was reportedly speeding on the frozen river. She managed to get out of her yellow car, and onlookers caught her on video standing on top of it, snapping selfies. Quick-thinking locals took a kayak and went ahead to rescue her. One man yelled, "Don’t go towards the car, please come closer in.”
In the video, you can notice how the car is slowly sinking, but the unnamed woman seems quite unfazed while looking for the perfect shot. At the same time, people were making efforts to save her life. Naturally, the Internet was divided about the woman’s actions, and memes followed.
People noted how those recording the video seemed more concerned than the woman whose vehicle was sinking. Thanks to the heroic residents, she managed to get out unharmed. When the police and paramedics arrived, she didn’t seem to have sustained any injuries and didn’t need treatment.
Witnesses claim they saw the yellow Scion tC driving fast on the frozen river, before it crashed through the ice, and TMZ reports that the woman was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Ottawa police also reminded people that "No Ice Is Safe Ice," and encouraged them to “use extreme caution this winter season!” on its official Twitter account.
The fact that she was casually snapping selfies on top of her sinking ride doesn’t seem to be a punishable offense, though.
Luckily, there were no casualties, and the woman has a very funny story (with receipts) to tell in the future. But don't try this at home, because it's clearly very dangerous.
This evening a car went through the ice in the south end of Ottawa. Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking. Another reminder that "No Ice Is Safe Ice". Please use extreme caution this winter season! pic.twitter.com/zpWdeyYzps— MDT Ottawa Police (@MDTOttawaPolice) January 16, 2022
She captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/ML6zWlSa9m— Lynda Douglas (@MammaMitch) January 17, 2022
Glad everyone is safe, however this was reckless. View from my backyard as my kids played hockey on the rink and the car sped by. pic.twitter.com/rhz5JVe0VO— Sacha Gera (@SachaGera) January 17, 2022