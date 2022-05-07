Priciest Used Car for Sale on eBay Is Not a Bugatti, But a Porsche, and It's a Dream Ride

On one hand, there are those of us who would never considering buying a brand-new vehicle. At the opposite end of the spectrum are the ones who would never consider buying used. Each scenario has its own ups and downs, from a not-so-perfect overall condition and possibly many sleepless nights if buying used, to the obvious depreciation issue if buying new. So where do you fit?
Actually, don’t answer yet, because we have a second question for you that is more on-topic: would you buy the pictured Porsche Carrera GT if money was no issue, or would you go for something else? At almost $2.7 million, which is the asking price on eBay, this was the most expensive used vehicle for grabs on the quoted website at the time of writing – well, unless we completely ignore an undisclosed Bugatti, probably a Chiron, with images said to be coming soon, listed for $3.5 million.
That much cash would get you that perfect home in most parts of the western world, as well as a variety of vehicles to enjoy on a daily basis. Sure, to Porsche fanatics, not many cars compare to a barely-driven Carrera GT, but then again, you could get a low-mileage 911 (991) GT2 RS, a high-end 4x4, and a great luxury cruiser to use on a daily basis. Kind of reminds me of my perfect three-car garage story.
German supercar is finished in black, on top of a black interior, and save for the gearshift lever, it doesn’t show its age at all. The fact that it doesn’t feature any gigantic screens inside is definitely a plus for this writer.
Included with the sale are the original books, service documents, including the latest performed at 795 miles (1,279 km), and the luggage set, said to be “in exceptionally well-preserved condition.” The vendor, a used car dealer specialized in selling all kinds of luxury and exotic machines, claims to have conducted a thorough inspection when it arrived at its new temporary home. Speaking of which, you will have to take a trip to Springfield, Illinois, unless you live there, if you want to admire it in person, before transferring the funds, and signing your name on the dotted line.
This Porsche Carrera GT is more than capable of giving its new owner an adrenalin shot, courtesy of its naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V10 mounted behind the seats that develops 603 hp and 435 lb-ft (590 Nm) of torque. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) takes in the region of 3.5 seconds unofficially, and just under 4 seconds officially, and it will run out of breath at 205 mph (330 kph).
On a final note, we should tell you that if it ends up changing hands for $2.7 million, then this Porsche Carrera GT will break the record currently held by another copy that sold for $2.2 million two months ago. Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsche Carrera GT, meanwhile, fetched $1.86 million at auction earlier this year.
