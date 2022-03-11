Jerry Seinfeld's 2004 Porsche Carrera GT Sold After Just 13 Bids

It’s not every day you see these kinds of cars being auctioned with no reserve, but Jerry Seinfeld’s 2004 Porsche Carrera GT made into the history books of special cars that went under the hammer with no fear of what might happen.
The first bid that started the late action came with just $5,000 over the last registered sum. However, it managed to gather enough attention. Comments started flowing with random information and chit-chat, while bidders were sitting on the sidelines to prepare their strategic attacks. But… Nobody hit the “Place bid” button.
That’s how Jerry Seinfeld’s 2004 Porsche Carrera GT sold for $1,865,000. About $250,000 out of what the buyer will have to pay being the Jerry Seinfeld “premium.” There’s also an $80 dealer fee the new owner will have to reimburse the seller for dealing with the paperwork. They even joked about it and said the fee must mean the seller is paying for the shipping of the documents.
It surprised anyone that there wasn’t a competition between more people that are known in the auctioning community as avid Porsche fans or collectors. It didn't even break the record for Porsche Carrera GTs sold on BaT, which currently stands at $2,000,000.
Also, the winner’s comment was perceived by those watching as blunt and short, after he said: “I’m just worn out from all the bidding. Couldn’t be more excited.”
This 2004 Porsche Carrera GT originally belonged to American TV star Jerry Seinfeld, but it changed a couple of owners before arriving on BaT. The vehicle comes with factory books, a battery charger, service records, a photocopy of the New York title in Jerry Seinfeld’s name, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Washington State title in the name of the owner’s company.
Seller Bill_Noon had more of Jerry Seinfeld’s former vehicles on auction, like the VW Type 2 EZ Camper.
In the end, we're certain of one thing: the new owner will enjoy this modern classic.
