Jerry Seinfeld's 2004 Porsche Carrera GT Is Up for Grabs Again, There's No Reserve

If you’re feeling lucky and ready to add an extraordinary car to your collection, then you must check Jerry Seinfeld’s 2004 Porsche Carrera GT. The legendary vehicle is for sale again and there’s no reserve requested.
The Porsche Carrera GT is one of the best sounding production cars ever made. It’s right up there next to the Lexus LFA. Some might argue that it is the holy grail of exhaust notes, but we hold no bias. It’s up to you to decide if the 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine is properly voicing its effort when put to work.
Its 603 HP (612 PS) were at first owned by Jerry Seinfeld. This exact car that’s now for sale was in the comedian’s collection for six years. In 2011 the Carrera GT was moved to Oregon under new ownership. It was a surprising move coming from the comedian who is a known Porsche aficionado.
That owner sold it in 2015 to the current one and is once again up for grabs. The car had 3,176 miles on the odometer in 2011 when it first left Seinfeld’s collection and in the span of 11 years it added just 524 miles. The information published on BaT by user Bill-Noon says this black Carrera GT with a dark gray interior ran for only 3,700 miles. And, of course, it has a copy of the title in Jerry Seinfeld’s name.
One little known fact about the Porsche Carrera GT is that the German carmaker was so obsessed with keeping the weight down that it even changed the gear knob. They used Ochroma pyramidale, a type of tropical tree that grows fast and it’s known for its lightweight qualities.
The 2004 Porsche Carrera GT can reach 205 mph (330 kph), a top speed that pumps you with adrenaline. Might be similar to the exact same feeling the bidders have now. The car currently has an offer on it for $1,567,890 (a $65,890 increase over the last one) that is guaranteed to raise. Not only because it was previously owned by Jerry Seinfeld, but due to another silver example that was sold for $2,000,000 and another red one that got away for $1,902,000. Both cars changed owners in 2022.
There are 13 days left. Let the bidding continue! We might see a new record.
