Low-Mileage, Guards Red Porsche Carrera GT Becomes Most Expensive in History

Partly based on a shelved Le Mans racing car and using a naturally aspirated V10 that had been originally conceived for a stillborn Formula 1 project back in the early 1990s, the Porsche Carrera GT was a legendary car even before it was officially unveiled.
Almost 20 years have passed since its introduction and its legend not only continues but also rises, this time with the help of a low-mileage Carrera GT in gorgeous Guards Red, which recently broke two world records.
One of the records is becoming the most expensive vehicle ever sold through Bring a Trailer, with the spirited auction hitting a final price of no less than $1,902,000. To put things into perspective, the German supercar managed to bring almost half a million dollars more than the previous auction record holder on Bring a Trailer, a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster from 1961.
The even more impressive record by the car fetching that huge sum of money is automatically becoming the most expensive Porsche Carrera GT in history, by quite a high margin considering that similar models (with more mileage) used to fetch under $500,000 only a few years ago.
“We knew that this was a special car,” says Randy Nonnenberg, co-founder and president of Bring a Trailer. “A lot of people think it is one of the best ones out there, and there is a lot of heat around that model right now. A lot of appreciation for the model has built in the last year or two, so it was just right in the cross hairs of the right vehicle at the right time in front of the right audience.”
Hopefully the new owner will add a lot more distance to the 780 miles that have been driven so far by the 2006 model, even though history has taught us that it’s not the most easily handled supercar of the 2000s.
The Carrera GT is powered by a naturally aspirated, 5.7-liter V10 of F1 origins that revs to 8,000 rpm and delivers a hefty 612 HP, exclusively sent to the rear wheels through a manual six-speed transmission.
Apart from anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control there are not many safety nets for the driver, much of the relationship between the road and the car being controlled by feet on the three pedals, one hand on the steering wheel and the other on the beech wood gear-knob, which is inspired by the Porsche 917 Le Mans racer.
With only 1,270 units produced, and being the last Porsche supercar with a naturally aspirated engine and a manual transmission, it is only expected that this auction record might be only the beginning, so keep an eye on the market.
