1-of-1 Porsche Carrera GT Flaunts Unique Turquoise Exterior, Screaming V10

Porsche may be famous for flat-six engines, but it once built a tremendous V10-powered supercar. Yes, I'm talking about the Carrera GT, the car that bridged the historical gap between the 959 and the 918 Spyder.
The Carrera GT saw the light of day in 2003 and remained in production for a full four years, during which Porsche built 1,270 examples. Its 5.7-liter V10 engine, a rather strange choice for the Leipzig crew, was originally conceived for Formula One and shelved twice before it found its way into the Carrera GT.
Initially developed for the Footwork F1 team in 1992, it was put on hold until Porsche started working on the LMP2000 Le Mans prototype in 1998. The engine was again shelved when Porsche decided to cancel the project in 2000.
Another three years passed and the V10 morphed into a 5.7-liter DOHC production mill good for 603 horsepower and 435 pound-feet (590 Nm) of torque. The Carrera GT is known for many technical innovations, but its V10 engine remains its greatest and most exotic highlight.
The example you're about to see below showcases Porsche's raging V10, a unique piece of craftsmanship in the company's storied history with high-performance powerplants, but that's not the only thing it can brag about. This Carrera GT is the only one that left Porsche's factory in turquoise paint.
Porsche initially offered the Carrera GT in just five colors: yellow, red, black, grey, and silver. But the supercar was soon included in the company's paint-to-sample program, which resulted in a rainbow of Carrera GTs leaving the Leipzig facility.
Blue seems to have been a favorite among customers, with known examples finished in shades ranging from dark Midnight Blue Metallic to light Gulf Racing Blue. Turquoise is one of them and it's as spectacular as flashy colors get. Check it out in the video below and be sure to crank up the volume to fully enjoy the screaming V10.
