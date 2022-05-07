406-Mile 2021 Kawasaki Z900RS Cafe Holds No Shortage of Classic UJM-Inspired Aura

It lets you scratch that cafe racer itch without having to deal with the drawbacks of an old machine.
For all intents and purposes, the Kawasaki Z900RS is a fantastic example of neo-retro styling done right, and we’re particularly fond of the manufacturer’s Cafe variant. What you’re seeing here is a spotless 2021 model that’s going under the hammer with 406 miles (653 km) on the odometer.
This handsome piece of machinery will be listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until May 11, when the bidding session is set to end. Now, you may only need about six grand in order to top the highest bid, but we wouldn’t expect this amount to actually meet the reserve price.
Kawasaki’s showstopper gets its power from a liquid-cooled 948cc inline-four engine, featuring sixteen valves actuated by dual cams and a Keihin EFI with 36 mm (1.4 inches) throttle bodies. When the tachometer’s needle hovers above 8,500 rpm, the unrelenting four-banger is capable of generating as much as 110 hp at the crankshaft.
In the vicinity of 6,500 spins per minute, the Z900RS Cafe's torque output digits will top out at 72 pound-feet (98 Nm). This force is vomited into a six-speed transmission, which keeps the rear hoop in motion by means of a sealed drive chain. When pushed to its limit, the Japanese beauty can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds, before plateauing at a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph).
A high-tensile steel trellis frame is tasked with holding everything in place, and it stands on fully-adjustable 41 mm (1.6 inches) inverted forks up north. At the opposite end, suspension duties are handled by a single gas-charged shock absorber that offers 140 mm (5.5 inches) of wheel travel.
Stopping power comes from ABS-equipped calipers biting dual 300 mm (11.8 inches) brake discs at the front and a single 250 mm (9.8 inches) rotor at the rear. Team Green’s caffeinated stunner has a curb weight of 476 pounds (216 kg), and its fuel tank can gulp 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of juice before it’s full.
