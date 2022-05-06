Low-Mile 1983 Honda CX650 Turbo Seeks to Quench Your Savage Thirst for Boost

Ever since the early seventies, the competition between Japan’s Big Four has fueled the development of some astounding motorcycles. Here’s one of them.
It is believed that Honda produced less than 2,000 copies of the CX650 Turbo for the 1983 model-year, with approximately 1,200 units making their way to the United States. On paper, the boost-craving Japanese predator looked absolutely phenomenal, but steep pricing and the inherent drawbacks of turbo lag would prove to be its demise.
Nowadays, you’ll see bidders spending well over $10k when given the opportunity to snatch a CX650 at auction, and it’s reasonable to say this value can only grow further as the years go by. The classic gem is brought to life thanks to a 674cc turbocharged V-twin, which packs liquid cooling, electronic fuel injection hardware and four valves per cylinder head.
Aided by up to 19 psi (1.3 bar) of boost, the engine is able to produce 100 hp and 70 pound-feet (95 Nm) of twist, though any serious power output will only occur above 4,000 rpm. The oomph travels to the bike’s rear shaft-driven hoop via a five-speed transmission, giving it the ability to hit a top speed of 140 mph (226 kph).
What you're seeing in this article’s photo gallery is a well-tended specimen that’s been kept in storage for about three decades. Its analog counter reads a little over 9,800 miles (15,800 km), and you’ll find an abundance of higher-spec components replacing the OEM hardware. Starting with the suspension upgrades, the ‘83 MY predator sports modern fork internals and a YSS shock absorber.
As of 2019, the CX650’s current owner went about replacing its air filter, gas pump and battery, while the injectors, fuel petcock and brakes have all been serviced for good measure. Honda’s gemstone rides on fresh Metzeler Lasertec rubber, and it’s in urgent need of a new place to call home! The BaT (Bring a Trailer) auction will be open until May 8, so we're curious to see whether someone is going to top the current bid of $13,250 by then.
Nowadays, you’ll see bidders spending well over $10k when given the opportunity to snatch a CX650 at auction, and it’s reasonable to say this value can only grow further as the years go by. The classic gem is brought to life thanks to a 674cc turbocharged V-twin, which packs liquid cooling, electronic fuel injection hardware and four valves per cylinder head.
Aided by up to 19 psi (1.3 bar) of boost, the engine is able to produce 100 hp and 70 pound-feet (95 Nm) of twist, though any serious power output will only occur above 4,000 rpm. The oomph travels to the bike’s rear shaft-driven hoop via a five-speed transmission, giving it the ability to hit a top speed of 140 mph (226 kph).
What you're seeing in this article’s photo gallery is a well-tended specimen that’s been kept in storage for about three decades. Its analog counter reads a little over 9,800 miles (15,800 km), and you’ll find an abundance of higher-spec components replacing the OEM hardware. Starting with the suspension upgrades, the ‘83 MY predator sports modern fork internals and a YSS shock absorber.
As of 2019, the CX650’s current owner went about replacing its air filter, gas pump and battery, while the injectors, fuel petcock and brakes have all been serviced for good measure. Honda’s gemstone rides on fresh Metzeler Lasertec rubber, and it’s in urgent need of a new place to call home! The BaT (Bring a Trailer) auction will be open until May 8, so we're curious to see whether someone is going to top the current bid of $13,250 by then.