2023 Honda Civic Type R Prototype Making U.S. Debut in July, Are You Excited About It?

Honda’s lengthy teaser campaign for the new-generation Civic Type R continues with a new episode, during which they have announced that a prototype of the hot hatch will officially touch down in the United States, in a premiere in less than two months from today.
The car will be celebrating its local public debut at the Honda Indy 200 NTT INDYCAR Series weekend, which will be hosted between July 1 and 3 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. It will also prove its worth by lapping the track and will act as the lead vehicle at the start of the race on Sunday, July 3.
Unfortunately, you won’t get to see much of its design, as it “will be wearing a special camouflage,” Honda says, but that’s alright, because it should debut not long after. Moreover, we do know what to expect in terms of visuals, which is a sportier appearance compared to the regular versions of the all-new Civic, with triple exhaust pipes, bespoke wheels, fewer inches under its belly, bigger bumpers, large wing out back, and ‘R’ logos.
It will also feature a revised chassis, with stiffer suspension, and uprated brakes. Sharper steering could be part of the makeover, and power will be supplied by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, according to the car firm. The mill, whose output is still unknown, though it should have about the same as its predecessor, namely 306 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque stateside, will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission, and front-wheel drive.
This won’t be the 2023 Honda Civic Type R’s first time at the track, as it set a new lap record for front-wheel drive production cars at Suzuka in mid-March. The prototype completed the 3.6-mile (5.8-km) long course in 2:23.120, beating the previous record holder, the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition, by almost one second.
