Reconditioned 1963 BMW R50/2 With Numbers-Matching Anatomy Looks Alarmingly Handsome

We’d imagine that a fair bit of cash had been poured into making this Beemer look brand-new, and it was totally worth it!
The mesmerizing BMW R50/2 we’re about to examine is a numbers-matching 1963 model that’s been put through an exhaustive restoration about six years ago. During the overhaul, Motorrad’s beauty received a seamless coat of youthful paint over its bodywork, while the wheels have been re-laced and wrapped in Heidenau tires.
As for the bike’s suspension, its OEM hardware was upgraded with new springs and cartridges at both ends. Following a thorough rebuild of the carbs, clutch, and transmission, the R50/2 saw its twin-cylinder mill taken apart in preparation for the same procedure. The cylinder heads were meticulously vapor-honed, and the stock magneto ignition was replaced with a modern electronic unit.
In addition, the engine’s two exhaust valves and oil slingers have been discarded to make room for fresh items, as were the valve springs and guides. Within the confines of its duplex cradle skeleton, BMW’s mechanical head-turner houses an air-cooled 494cc boxer-twin powerhouse, which is connected to a four-speed gearbox and an enclosed driveshaft.
The four-stroke fiend comes equipped with dual 24 mm (0.9 inches) Bing carburetors and two pushrod-operated valves per cylinder. In the neighborhood of 5,800 rpm, a maximum horsepower figure numbering 26 ponies will be accomplished at the crankshaft. Ultimately, these digits can morph into speeds of up to 87 mph (140 kph).
Braking duties are managed by traditional drum modules at both ends, and they measure 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter. Tipping the scales at 436 pounds (198 kg) with a full tank of gas, the two-wheeled Bavarian gemstone rests on Earles forks up front and hydraulic shock absorbers at six o’clock.
With that being said, we’ll have you know this restored ‘63 MY R50/2 is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, where you can register your bids at no reserve until Sunday, May 8. For now, one would be required to spend a very generous 8,000 bucks in order to surpass the top bidder, who is offering $7,800 at the time of this article.
