Polaris Unveils 2024 RZR XP 1000 With a Stronger Frame, More Power, and More Comfort

Polaris, the uncontested leader of the off-road industry, has an impressive lineup of high-performing mud, desert, and dune-tackling beasts. Building on the success of its RZR XP 1000 Sport, which the company claims is the industry’s best-selling performance side-by-side UTV, the Minnesota-based marque has announced an all-new generation of its flagship range.
The heavily revised and improved RZR XP 1000 lineup for the 2024 model year is not just a facelift, but an all-new generation of four-wheeled beasts redesigned from the ground up to satisfy any daredevil’s off-road appetite.
Benefitting from a new sporty design, a more powerful engine, and more accessories, Polaris’ newest side-by-side is engineered to be more durable and reliable, offering the perfect combination of power, suspension, and agility.
“The multi-terrain category is the largest segment in the performance side-by-side industry, and we’re proud to deliver an all-new vehicle that’s head-and-shoulders above anything else available today,” explained Reid Wilson, Vice President, Polaris Off Road Recreation. “In 2014, the RZR XP 1000 started it all for multi-terrain sport side-by-sides, and now we’re building upon that legacy – taking what has long been the standard and making it even better in every possible way.”
Polaris started with the chassis, which has been substantially improved to make it not only more agile, but also 25 percent stronger than its predecessor. The backbone of the all-terrain rig is now a fully welded, one-piece frame, compared to the outgoing model, whose frame was comprised of two pieces connected in the middle with fasteners.
The custom-tuned suspension setup on the all-new RZR XP boasts Walker Evans Racing Needle Shocks with 16 clicks of adjustments, allowing for 20.5” of suspension usable travel front and rear.
The roll cage of the new off-road rig has been completely redesigned, and it now features built-in sealing surfaces for full doors and windows, which is a first for the lineup. The vehicle also boasts a more aggressive front end with an integrated bumper, LED accent lighting, a full-coverage skid plate that protects the front of the vehicle, the engine, and driveline, and a 4,500-lb Pro HD winch. A windshield wiper/washer kit is available in the accessory catalog for the sealed cabs.
The company will offer Sport, Premium, and Ultimate trim levels, with the last two getting a unique color and graphics package, as well as color-matching accessories.
comfortable ride, but also affords better visibility of the trail ahead. In the four-seat configuration, the rear seats have also been raised 2 inches to give passengers sitting in the back more visibility.
The interior also features new backlit switches, several levels of available Rockford Fosgate audio systems, and a touchscreen RIDE COMMAND infotainment display in the top-tier Ultimate model.
Polaris hasn’t neglected the cargo space either. This area has also been redesigned to ensure items are kept secure and within reach. A tonneau cover is also offered to allow owners to turn the vehicle’s bed into a covered storage area.
Kicking along the 2024 Polaris RZR XP 1000 is a new liquid-cooled 999cc twin-cylinder Prostar 1000 engine capable of churning out 114 hp, which means a 4 hp increase over the previous model. To obtain a bump in power and improve cooling, Polaris says it updated the head, a few internal parts, and engine management.
The vehicle’s driveline has also benefitted from a complete redesign and boasts stronger half-shafts, driveshafts, and wheel bearings, along with new mounting and ducting that will lead to a cooler-running CVT.
Polaris also focused on easing maintenance, so they doubled the oil-change interval and made the bed fully removable for easy access to the engine. Removable panels underneath the UTV and behind the seats also help in this regard.
With its new rugged design, increased comfort, and improved performance, the all-new RZR XP 1000 promises to be the next revolution in the all-terrain vehicle segment.
The 2024 Polaris RZR XP 1000 lineup is offered in two- or four-seat configurations, with three trims available: Sport, Premium, and Ultimate. Prices will start from $20,999 for the all-new RZR XP 1000 Sport. The Premium version will be available starting at $22,999, while the Ultimate model will set you back $25,999. As you may have noticed, Polaris is pricing the new generation below the outgoing one, which is quite rare and an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed. Shipping to dealers is scheduled to begin next month.
Benefitting from a new sporty design, a more powerful engine, and more accessories, Polaris’ newest side-by-side is engineered to be more durable and reliable, offering the perfect combination of power, suspension, and agility.
“The multi-terrain category is the largest segment in the performance side-by-side industry, and we’re proud to deliver an all-new vehicle that’s head-and-shoulders above anything else available today,” explained Reid Wilson, Vice President, Polaris Off Road Recreation. “In 2014, the RZR XP 1000 started it all for multi-terrain sport side-by-sides, and now we’re building upon that legacy – taking what has long been the standard and making it even better in every possible way.”
Polaris started with the chassis, which has been substantially improved to make it not only more agile, but also 25 percent stronger than its predecessor. The backbone of the all-terrain rig is now a fully welded, one-piece frame, compared to the outgoing model, whose frame was comprised of two pieces connected in the middle with fasteners.
The custom-tuned suspension setup on the all-new RZR XP boasts Walker Evans Racing Needle Shocks with 16 clicks of adjustments, allowing for 20.5” of suspension usable travel front and rear.
The roll cage of the new off-road rig has been completely redesigned, and it now features built-in sealing surfaces for full doors and windows, which is a first for the lineup. The vehicle also boasts a more aggressive front end with an integrated bumper, LED accent lighting, a full-coverage skid plate that protects the front of the vehicle, the engine, and driveline, and a 4,500-lb Pro HD winch. A windshield wiper/washer kit is available in the accessory catalog for the sealed cabs.
The company will offer Sport, Premium, and Ultimate trim levels, with the last two getting a unique color and graphics package, as well as color-matching accessories.
comfortable ride, but also affords better visibility of the trail ahead. In the four-seat configuration, the rear seats have also been raised 2 inches to give passengers sitting in the back more visibility.
The interior also features new backlit switches, several levels of available Rockford Fosgate audio systems, and a touchscreen RIDE COMMAND infotainment display in the top-tier Ultimate model.
Polaris hasn’t neglected the cargo space either. This area has also been redesigned to ensure items are kept secure and within reach. A tonneau cover is also offered to allow owners to turn the vehicle’s bed into a covered storage area.
Kicking along the 2024 Polaris RZR XP 1000 is a new liquid-cooled 999cc twin-cylinder Prostar 1000 engine capable of churning out 114 hp, which means a 4 hp increase over the previous model. To obtain a bump in power and improve cooling, Polaris says it updated the head, a few internal parts, and engine management.
The vehicle’s driveline has also benefitted from a complete redesign and boasts stronger half-shafts, driveshafts, and wheel bearings, along with new mounting and ducting that will lead to a cooler-running CVT.
Polaris also focused on easing maintenance, so they doubled the oil-change interval and made the bed fully removable for easy access to the engine. Removable panels underneath the UTV and behind the seats also help in this regard.
With its new rugged design, increased comfort, and improved performance, the all-new RZR XP 1000 promises to be the next revolution in the all-terrain vehicle segment.
The 2024 Polaris RZR XP 1000 lineup is offered in two- or four-seat configurations, with three trims available: Sport, Premium, and Ultimate. Prices will start from $20,999 for the all-new RZR XP 1000 Sport. The Premium version will be available starting at $22,999, while the Ultimate model will set you back $25,999. As you may have noticed, Polaris is pricing the new generation below the outgoing one, which is quite rare and an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed. Shipping to dealers is scheduled to begin next month.