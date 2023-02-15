Polaris Welcomes Roush Performance Special Edition Slingshot, Packs 203 HP

In this day and age, companies in most domains have to constantly strive to create something exciting to keep their customers’ interest. Polaris Industries, one of the brands that give almost free reign to its customers in creating original products, has come up with an idea.
This time, besides offering customers a lot of customization options on their fun three-wheeler, they have a brand-new special edition coming. The Medina, Minnesota-based brand has just announced it joined forces with Roush Performance for a fresh three-wheeled roadster.
The all-new 2023 Roush Performance Special Edition will sit at the top of Polaris’ 2023 lineup, which offers four trims, the Slingshot S, the SL, the SLR, and the range-topping R.
As you might expect from a three-wheeler with a "racetrack attitude," the Slingshot Roush Special Edition is stylish and unique, but also powerful. It receives all the attitude from the Slingshot R, which is the 2023 lineup's top-of-the-line trim, but with premium componentry.
Using the Slingshot R's platform, the Roush edition packs a ProStar 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, generating as much as 203 horsepower (206 ps) at 8,500 revolutions per minute and 144 lb-ft (195 Nm) of torque at 6,500 revs per minute.
The Slingshot R was available in several premium multi-tone options, including Desert Sky, Graphite Blue, Miami Blue Fade, Lime Dream, and Pacific Teal Haze. The new special edition three-wheeler will have a different paint, added graphics, and Roush branding that will make it look unlike anything else in the lineup.
Apple CarPlay, and Brembo brakes, customers will benefit from more premium extras.
Updated Brembo Brakes with exclusive slotted rotors, a Slingshot Excursion Top, and premium billet pedal covers by Sparco are just some of the changes from the Slingshot R.
The Slingshot Roush Special Edition will only offer one exterior option – the exclusive two-tone Racetrack Red trim with blacked-out badging and racetrack-inspired steering wheel color accents.
Among the Roush additions are the designs for the seat covers, the instrument cluster, and the Roush badge displayed on the glove box.
Besides all of these standard features, customers have even more options to make their ride in the three-wheeler as comfortable as possible. Those include Heated and Cooled Seats, more storage bags, a color-matching rear fender, or the Stage 3 audio kit with integrated speakers behind each headrest.
The three-wheeled roaster also features an Excursion Top that won't give you headaches because there's no need for tools to install it or remove its soft top. Besides style, the top offers shade and comfort while driving.
This is the first time Polaris Slingshot collaborates with Roush Performance. The latter is an automotive manufacturer founded by Jack Roush, primarily involved in the engineering, development, and manufacturing of high-performance components, both for street models and competitive racing applications.
If Roush sounds familiar and you don’t know where to place it, we’ve got you covered. The Livonia, Michigan-based brand also produces aftermarket parts for Ford, mainly for the Ford Mustang, the Ford Focus, and the F-150 pickup truck.
“We wanted to design a ride that authentically reflects ROUSH®’s trusted heritage in performance, but remained true to the wow-factor, adventure-seeking lifestyle only Slingshot provides, and the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition delivers on those promises,” said Polaris Slingshot Vice President Chris Sergeant. From the looks of it, they achieved the purpose.
Polaris and Roush won't let the customers wait too long for the new three-wheeler, as it will be available for purchase in the spring of 2023.
This might be the first collaboration between Polaris Industries and Roush Performance. But Polaris has previously teamed up with other high-profile names.
It worked together with the Florida Gators for a Gator-themed three-wheeler Slingshot roadster, with Minnesota Vikings' Kyle Rudolph, where they partnered to auction off his personal Vikings-inspired custom Slingshot for charity, and with muralist Shelbi Nicole.
Other limited-edition models from the brand were the Signature, the Signature LE, the Grand Edition, and the R LE.
The 2023 Roush Performance Special Edition
The all-new 2023 Roush Performance Special Edition will sit at the top of Polaris’ 2023 lineup, which offers four trims, the Slingshot S, the SL, the SLR, and the range-topping R.
As you might expect from a three-wheeler with a "racetrack attitude," the Slingshot Roush Special Edition is stylish and unique, but also powerful. It receives all the attitude from the Slingshot R, which is the 2023 lineup's top-of-the-line trim, but with premium componentry.
Using the Slingshot R's platform, the Roush edition packs a ProStar 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, generating as much as 203 horsepower (206 ps) at 8,500 revolutions per minute and 144 lb-ft (195 Nm) of torque at 6,500 revs per minute.
The Slingshot R was available in several premium multi-tone options, including Desert Sky, Graphite Blue, Miami Blue Fade, Lime Dream, and Pacific Teal Haze. The new special edition three-wheeler will have a different paint, added graphics, and Roush branding that will make it look unlike anything else in the lineup.
Apple CarPlay, and Brembo brakes, customers will benefit from more premium extras.
Updated Brembo Brakes with exclusive slotted rotors, a Slingshot Excursion Top, and premium billet pedal covers by Sparco are just some of the changes from the Slingshot R.
The Slingshot Roush Special Edition will only offer one exterior option – the exclusive two-tone Racetrack Red trim with blacked-out badging and racetrack-inspired steering wheel color accents.
Among the Roush additions are the designs for the seat covers, the instrument cluster, and the Roush badge displayed on the glove box.
Besides all of these standard features, customers have even more options to make their ride in the three-wheeler as comfortable as possible. Those include Heated and Cooled Seats, more storage bags, a color-matching rear fender, or the Stage 3 audio kit with integrated speakers behind each headrest.
The three-wheeled roaster also features an Excursion Top that won't give you headaches because there's no need for tools to install it or remove its soft top. Besides style, the top offers shade and comfort while driving.
Roush Performance
This is the first time Polaris Slingshot collaborates with Roush Performance. The latter is an automotive manufacturer founded by Jack Roush, primarily involved in the engineering, development, and manufacturing of high-performance components, both for street models and competitive racing applications.
If Roush sounds familiar and you don’t know where to place it, we’ve got you covered. The Livonia, Michigan-based brand also produces aftermarket parts for Ford, mainly for the Ford Mustang, the Ford Focus, and the F-150 pickup truck.
“We wanted to design a ride that authentically reflects ROUSH®’s trusted heritage in performance, but remained true to the wow-factor, adventure-seeking lifestyle only Slingshot provides, and the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition delivers on those promises,” said Polaris Slingshot Vice President Chris Sergeant. From the looks of it, they achieved the purpose.
Polaris and Roush won't let the customers wait too long for the new three-wheeler, as it will be available for purchase in the spring of 2023.
Other collaborations and special editions
This might be the first collaboration between Polaris Industries and Roush Performance. But Polaris has previously teamed up with other high-profile names.
It worked together with the Florida Gators for a Gator-themed three-wheeler Slingshot roadster, with Minnesota Vikings' Kyle Rudolph, where they partnered to auction off his personal Vikings-inspired custom Slingshot for charity, and with muralist Shelbi Nicole.
Other limited-edition models from the brand were the Signature, the Signature LE, the Grand Edition, and the R LE.