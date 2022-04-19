You Can Now Drive a Polaris Slingshot With a Standard License in New York

Until now, you needed a motorcycle license so you could wield a Polaris Slingshot in the State of New York. But that is about to change, and drivers can take their three-wheelers out on the road with a standard driver's license.
After years of lobbying, Polaris Slingshot has now converted driving requirements to a standard driver’s license in 49 states and will no longer require a motorcycle license.
The state of New York has now reclassified Polaris Slingshot as a three-wheeled motor vehicle (often referred to as “autocycle”), therefore giving licensing requirements similar to nearly every U.S. state.
Polaris Slingshot might look different from a regular car, but it does not operate as a traditional motorcycle either. The unique three-wheeler, which offers its owner limitless customization options, comes with two wheels in the front and one wheel in the rear.
Plus, it comes with a steering wheel, side-by-side bucket seats, includes a seat belt, and you have the option to choose either a manual or an automated transmission, just like in cars.
“We’re excited to open up the door for more New Yorkers to experience the open-air driving experience only a Polaris Slingshot delivers,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot.
And the 2022 Slingshot lineup offers a wide range of options. It includes an entry-level model S, more powerful models with the SL and the returned line SLR, and the top-of-the-line Signature LE.
Given that New York will no longer require a motorcycle license to get behind the wheel of a Polaris Slingshot, it offers more possibilities to those who want to join the community.
The New York state law will go into effect on April 20, 2022. So, whether it’s enjoying the winding roads in upstate New York or braving the traffic in The Big Apple, the state offers lots of destinations where you can make the most of the Slingshot three-wheelers.
The state of New York has now reclassified Polaris Slingshot as a three-wheeled motor vehicle (often referred to as “autocycle”), therefore giving licensing requirements similar to nearly every U.S. state.
Polaris Slingshot might look different from a regular car, but it does not operate as a traditional motorcycle either. The unique three-wheeler, which offers its owner limitless customization options, comes with two wheels in the front and one wheel in the rear.
Plus, it comes with a steering wheel, side-by-side bucket seats, includes a seat belt, and you have the option to choose either a manual or an automated transmission, just like in cars.
“We’re excited to open up the door for more New Yorkers to experience the open-air driving experience only a Polaris Slingshot delivers,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot.
And the 2022 Slingshot lineup offers a wide range of options. It includes an entry-level model S, more powerful models with the SL and the returned line SLR, and the top-of-the-line Signature LE.
Given that New York will no longer require a motorcycle license to get behind the wheel of a Polaris Slingshot, it offers more possibilities to those who want to join the community.
The New York state law will go into effect on April 20, 2022. So, whether it’s enjoying the winding roads in upstate New York or braving the traffic in The Big Apple, the state offers lots of destinations where you can make the most of the Slingshot three-wheelers.