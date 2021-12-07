The 2022 Polaris Slingshot Lineup Promises Next-Level Driving Experience

The 2022 Slingshot lineup features four trim levels and countless accessory options, designing it to enhance the driving experience, sound, and design, empowering owners to make their mark with their three-wheelers.
In the upcoming year, the brand will bring back the SLR, which will slot between the show-stopping SL and the top-of-the-line model R.
All versions come with a ProStar 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, offering both AutoDrive and manual five-speed transmission, with a wheelbase of 105 In (2.6 m) and 5.4 In (13.7 cm) in ground clearance. The stock versions feature with 18” front forged aluminum wheels and 20” rear forged aluminum wheels.
Among the other changes are the vented sport hood, available for three out of the four models, excursion top and premium Brembo brakes available for customization as upgrade kits for three out of four models. Slingshot S
Calling it the “ultimate canvas for customization,” the entry-level S model offers an unlimited range of possibilities. Powered by a ProStar 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with manual or AutoDrive Transmission, it puts out 178 horsepower at 8,500 rpm,and 120 lb-ft (163 Nm) at 5,500 rpm. The stock colors are Ghost Gray and Slingshot Red. The AutoDrive option starts at $21,749, while customers will have to pay at least $19,999 for the one with a manual transmission.
This model is designed to “take style to the next level.” It includes enhanced features and premium finishes from tip to tail, and the Rockford Fosgate 100w audio system. Coming with both manual and AutoDrive options, it’s powered by the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder ProStar engine, with 178 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, and 120 lb-ft (163 Nm) at 5,500 rpm. In addition, there’s a 7” RIDE COMMAND display with multi-touch, Bluetooth, and backup camera. You can get it in Slingshot Red Pearl, Ultra Blue, or Moonlight Metallic White. The AutoDrive option starts at $27,749, and the manual transmission version will be available starting from $25,999.
The SL also includes vented sport hood, excursion top, or heated and cooled seats, but there are more options for customization than the ones offered for the S model. There’s also a ripper series wind deflector, clear intake cover, stage 1 ProStar 2.0-liter DOHC I4 Tune, and AutoDrive paddle shifter kit and dead pedal, all focused on a better driving experience.
Meant to offer both comfort and style, it comes with a two-tone paint scheme in glossy and matte finishes and a premium sports seat for additional support in the corners. With manual or AutoDrive with optional paddle shifters, it is powered by the ProStar 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers 203 horsepower at 8,250 rpm, and 144 lb-ft (195 Nm) at 6,500 rpm. Two driving modes are available. The SLR comes in Forged Orange color. The prices start at $30,649 and $28,899, depending on transmission.
As the model made its way back into the lineup, the SLR is all about design. Customers can pay extra for the optional vented sport hood and Ripper series wind deflector, blacked-out badge kit, upper and lower accent panel kits, lower hoop accent kit, and a front grille option. Slingshot R
The top-of-the-line model makes a statement with its bold and sharp exotic exterior with premium finishes, offering two options: Pacific Teal Fade and Midnight Storm Fade, with vented sport hood. Similar to the SLR, you can opt for manual or AutoDrive transmission. The model sports the same ProStar four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine with 203 horsepower at 8,250 rpm and 144 lb-ft (195 Nm) at 6,500 rpm.
The interior includes the Sport Package with R-branded seats and Technology Package 3, offering turn-by-turn navigation and connected services. The Brembo brakes are also standard for all 2022 R models. The VIP model of the 2022 Polaris Slingshot lineup also comes with the biggest price, starting at $32,499 for the manual transmission and $34,499 for the AutoDrive option.
Shipping to dealers will begin in early 2022, which gives everyone enough time to have them all customized to flaunt them in the summer.
