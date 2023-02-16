Tracker OX EV Looks Like a Golf Kart but Comes With Impressive Hauling and Towing Specs

Electric motors are the way to the future, and more and more side-by-side utility vehicle manufacturers are ready to embrace the trend. While Polaris seems to reign supreme in this industry segment, more players, like Tracker Off Road, are also jumping into the electric UTV bandwagon, expanding the choices for those who need such a machine for getting hard labor done around the camp, the farm, or the house.
Tracker Off Road has just unveiled an all-new and all-electric UTV called Tracker OX EV that looks just like a sophisticated golf cart but is, in fact, a more versatile alternative to an off-road pick-up truck. Designed for real utility, the new UTV is capable of going where other vehicles won’t and is optimized to operate on any worksite.
The American company has been a leading manufacturer of outdoor gear for over 40 years, with its portfolio including everything from ATVs and UTVs to trailers, fishing boats, accessories, and even apparel. Their declared aim is to “make the great outdoors more accessible for everyone.”
Their newest model, the OX EV, is powered by an electric motor rated at 11.1 kW (14.9 hp/ 15.1 ps) coupled with a 48V lithium battery that uses Samsung’s 4860-format lithium-ion battery cells. According to the company, the side-by-side will hit a top speed of 16.5 mph (26.5 kph), and the battery will provide the vehicle with a range of up to 60 miles (95 km). Actually, it says that it will offer between 36 to 60 miles of range (48 to 95 km) based on conditions, but it doesn’t go into detail.
A 900W onboard charger will allow owners to recharge the OX EV from a typical wall outlet. The exact battery capacity isn’t mentioned either on their website, but judging by the claimed six-hour recharge time and 900W charger, it would be safe to assume it’s in the 5kWh range.
Eco-friendly performance and maintenance-free power are not the only selling points of the new side-by-side, as the company also advertises its heavy hauling capabilities. The Tracker OX EV has a 900 lb (408 kg) total payload capacity, 1,200 lb (544 kg) towing capacity, and 500 lb (226 kg) cargo bed capacity.
The covered cab will carry two adult passengers, while the cargo box at the back features hydraulic lift assist and a removable tailgate and can tilt to dump the load when necessary. The vehicle’s lifted suspension, which consists of leaf springs matched with hydraulic dampers, and its custom wheels and tires ensure it will be able to tackle any kind of terrain.
Braking power is provided by an automatically engaging electric parking brake, which complements the mechanical drum brakes.
The new Tracker OX EV is neither the most powerful UTV available on the market nor does it offer the largest energy capacity, but its price point makes it an attractive option for customers who need a lightweight utility vehicle for different jobs around their house or ranch.
For just $12,999, the Tracker OX EV side-by-side will serve as a practical form of transportation, a reliable vehicle for hauling gear or moving bricks, concrete, branches and whatnot in its cargo box. It is offered through various dealers across both the United States and Canada.
The American company has been a leading manufacturer of outdoor gear for over 40 years, with its portfolio including everything from ATVs and UTVs to trailers, fishing boats, accessories, and even apparel. Their declared aim is to “make the great outdoors more accessible for everyone.”
Their newest model, the OX EV, is powered by an electric motor rated at 11.1 kW (14.9 hp/ 15.1 ps) coupled with a 48V lithium battery that uses Samsung’s 4860-format lithium-ion battery cells. According to the company, the side-by-side will hit a top speed of 16.5 mph (26.5 kph), and the battery will provide the vehicle with a range of up to 60 miles (95 km). Actually, it says that it will offer between 36 to 60 miles of range (48 to 95 km) based on conditions, but it doesn’t go into detail.
A 900W onboard charger will allow owners to recharge the OX EV from a typical wall outlet. The exact battery capacity isn’t mentioned either on their website, but judging by the claimed six-hour recharge time and 900W charger, it would be safe to assume it’s in the 5kWh range.
Eco-friendly performance and maintenance-free power are not the only selling points of the new side-by-side, as the company also advertises its heavy hauling capabilities. The Tracker OX EV has a 900 lb (408 kg) total payload capacity, 1,200 lb (544 kg) towing capacity, and 500 lb (226 kg) cargo bed capacity.
The covered cab will carry two adult passengers, while the cargo box at the back features hydraulic lift assist and a removable tailgate and can tilt to dump the load when necessary. The vehicle’s lifted suspension, which consists of leaf springs matched with hydraulic dampers, and its custom wheels and tires ensure it will be able to tackle any kind of terrain.
Braking power is provided by an automatically engaging electric parking brake, which complements the mechanical drum brakes.
The new Tracker OX EV is neither the most powerful UTV available on the market nor does it offer the largest energy capacity, but its price point makes it an attractive option for customers who need a lightweight utility vehicle for different jobs around their house or ranch.
For just $12,999, the Tracker OX EV side-by-side will serve as a practical form of transportation, a reliable vehicle for hauling gear or moving bricks, concrete, branches and whatnot in its cargo box. It is offered through various dealers across both the United States and Canada.