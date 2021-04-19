autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Space Month  
Car reviews:
 
Tracker's EV iS Wants to Be Your Eco-Friendly and Silent Hunting Companion
Aside from their fun factor, side-by-sides are also used for work. However, technology has affected even this industry, and Tracker Off Road is embracing this change.

Tracker's EV iS Wants to Be Your Eco-Friendly and Silent Hunting Companion

19 Apr 2021, 14:24 UTC ·
Home > News > Coverstory
Tracker EV iS Side-by-SideTracker EV iS Side-by-SideTracker EV iS Side-by-SideTracker EV iS Side-by-SideTracker EV iS Side-by-SideTracker EV iS Side-by-SideTracker EV iS Side-by-Side
Ladies and gentlemen, electric motors seem to be the way of the future. Heck, this technology has even leaked into the side-by-side industry. Leading manufacturer Tracker Off Road is ready to show what their EV iS can achieve.

Tracker has been an American go-to team for outdoor gear for over 40 years, making everything from fishing boats to tents, apparel, vehicles like the iS, and plenty of accessories for those vehicles.

As for the iS itself, imagine for a moment that you’re a hunter; heck, you possibly could be. Now, considering yourself one of the best in the hunting game, so you know exactly what you need to complete a hunt successfully.

One thing you may need is a vehicle that can carry you and your gear. However, there are risks in utilizing a vehicle, especially if you’re after game with excellent hearing. Being an electric drive vehicle, the iS is the perfect companion to carry gear, cover long distances, and to do so without alerting game or even harming the environment.

Overall, the iS comes in with a length of 111.8 inches (284 centimeters), a width of 53 inches (134.6 centimeters), and a height of 76.8 inches (195.1 centimeters). The wheelbase is 70 inches (178 centimeters) and the ground clearance 16 inches (41 centimeters) center frame or 9.5 inches (24 centimeters) under axle.

A high-strength and structurally welded steel frame means this vehicle has an overall weight of 1,710 pounds (775.6 kilograms).

For a drivetrain, two 72-volt AC electric motors (one on each axle) crank out 38 hp, enabling a 1,000-pound (453-kilogram) towing capacity. With a maximum vehicle capacity of 84 pounds (381 kilograms), these 38 horses will reach a max speed of 24.5 mph (39.4 kph) in Max Speed mode. In Max Range mode, only 16 mph (25.7 kph) will be your speed limit.

Completing the drivetrain is a 72-volt battery system with six 12-volt heavy-duty deep cycle batteries. Once the batteries are drained, you’ll have a recharge time varying from 8-12 hours. The gear selection is completed by a dash-mounted direction selector switch with forward, neutral, and reverse functions. One perk included in the whole electric business is regenerative braking.

For steering, a rack and pinion system offer a feel most people are used to. The braking is covered by a four-wheel hydraulic disc brake system with Textron IntelliBrake technology, a system that works through the application of two technologies: a motor brake activated when the vehicle drives up or down steep grades, and an automatic parking brake that activates when the vehicle is stopped. This system is also responsible for the full-time regenerative braking. For suspension, both the front and rear include independent MacPherson struts.

A few other features that may interest you are the 400-pound (181-kilogram) fold-down cargo deck, rollover protection system, contoured seats, halogen lighting on both the front and rear, three-point seat belts, safety nets, and impact-resistant fender flares.

However, Tracker does offer a few other kits to modify your iS specifically to your needs. For example, the Backcountry kit will offer a wire winch, full windshield, canopy, and a few other features, while other kits can come equipped with gun boots and mounts. Again, this all depends on your needs and will cost extra.

Currently, Tracker is offering the EV iS at $10,999 with the standard features I mentioned. Not too much, not too little.

Personally, I'm not a big hunter, but these vehicles are sure to have applications far beyond just hunting. Heck, you can use something like this for mushroom or truffle gathering or any other activities where you must cover larger distances and want to do so without harming the environment.

Video thumbnail
Tracker EV iS side-by-side Tracker Off Road side-by-side EV iS off road hunting
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day