Tracker's EV iS Wants to Be Your Eco-Friendly and Silent Hunting Companion

Ladies and gentlemen, electric motors seem to be the way of the future. Heck, this technology has even leaked into the side-by-side industry. Leading manufacturer Tracker Off Road is ready to show what their EV iS can achieve.
Tracker has been an American go-to team for outdoor gear for over 40 years, making everything from fishing boats to tents, apparel, vehicles like the iS, and plenty of accessories for those vehicles.
As for the iS itself, imagine for a moment that you’re a hunter; heck, you possibly could be. Now, considering yourself one of the best in the hunting game, so you know exactly what you need to complete a hunt successfully.
perfect companion to carry gear, cover long distances, and to do so without alerting game or even harming the environment.
Overall, the iS comes in with a length of 111.8 inches (284 centimeters), a width of 53 inches (134.6 centimeters), and a height of 76.8 inches (195.1 centimeters). The wheelbase is 70 inches (178 centimeters) and the ground clearance 16 inches (41 centimeters) center frame or 9.5 inches (24 centimeters) under axle.
A high-strength and structurally welded steel frame means this vehicle has an overall weight of 1,710 pounds (775.6 kilograms).
For a drivetrain, two 72-volt AC electric motors (one on each axle) crank out 38 hp, enabling a 1,000-pound (453-kilogram) towing capacity. With a maximum vehicle capacity of 84 pounds (381 kilograms), these 38 horses will reach a max speed of 24.5 mph (39.4 kph) in Max Speed mode. In Max Range mode, only 16 mph (25.7 kph) will be your speed limit.
For steering, a rack and pinion system offer a feel most people are used to. The braking is covered by a four-wheel hydraulic disc brake system with Textron IntelliBrake technology, a system that works through the application of two technologies: a motor brake activated when the vehicle drives up or down steep grades, and an automatic parking brake that activates when the vehicle is stopped. This system is also responsible for the full-time regenerative braking. For suspension, both the front and rear include independent MacPherson struts.
A few other features that may interest you are the 400-pound (181-kilogram) fold-down cargo deck, rollover protection system, contoured seats, halogen lighting on both the front and rear, three-point seat belts, safety nets, and impact-resistant fender flares.
Currently, Tracker is offering the EV iS at $10,999 with the standard features I mentioned. Not too much, not too little.
Personally, I'm not a big hunter, but these vehicles are sure to have applications far beyond just hunting. Heck, you can use something like this for mushroom or truffle gathering or any other activities where you must cover larger distances and want to do so without harming the environment.
Tracker has been an American go-to team for outdoor gear for over 40 years, making everything from fishing boats to tents, apparel, vehicles like the iS, and plenty of accessories for those vehicles.
As for the iS itself, imagine for a moment that you’re a hunter; heck, you possibly could be. Now, considering yourself one of the best in the hunting game, so you know exactly what you need to complete a hunt successfully.
perfect companion to carry gear, cover long distances, and to do so without alerting game or even harming the environment.
Overall, the iS comes in with a length of 111.8 inches (284 centimeters), a width of 53 inches (134.6 centimeters), and a height of 76.8 inches (195.1 centimeters). The wheelbase is 70 inches (178 centimeters) and the ground clearance 16 inches (41 centimeters) center frame or 9.5 inches (24 centimeters) under axle.
A high-strength and structurally welded steel frame means this vehicle has an overall weight of 1,710 pounds (775.6 kilograms).
For a drivetrain, two 72-volt AC electric motors (one on each axle) crank out 38 hp, enabling a 1,000-pound (453-kilogram) towing capacity. With a maximum vehicle capacity of 84 pounds (381 kilograms), these 38 horses will reach a max speed of 24.5 mph (39.4 kph) in Max Speed mode. In Max Range mode, only 16 mph (25.7 kph) will be your speed limit.
For steering, a rack and pinion system offer a feel most people are used to. The braking is covered by a four-wheel hydraulic disc brake system with Textron IntelliBrake technology, a system that works through the application of two technologies: a motor brake activated when the vehicle drives up or down steep grades, and an automatic parking brake that activates when the vehicle is stopped. This system is also responsible for the full-time regenerative braking. For suspension, both the front and rear include independent MacPherson struts.
A few other features that may interest you are the 400-pound (181-kilogram) fold-down cargo deck, rollover protection system, contoured seats, halogen lighting on both the front and rear, three-point seat belts, safety nets, and impact-resistant fender flares.
Currently, Tracker is offering the EV iS at $10,999 with the standard features I mentioned. Not too much, not too little.
Personally, I'm not a big hunter, but these vehicles are sure to have applications far beyond just hunting. Heck, you can use something like this for mushroom or truffle gathering or any other activities where you must cover larger distances and want to do so without harming the environment.