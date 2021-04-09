PBD 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Develops Almost 1,100 RWHP on the Dyno

Palm Beach Dyno is the premier choice for Shelby GT500 tuning. A customer of the go-faster shop from Boynton Beach has recently dipped into the 8s on the strip, which is crazy for a road-going car. The Shelby GT500 in the following video is gifted with Palm Beach Dyno bits and pieces as well, and it’s very potent despite having the stock manifolds.
PBD founder and owner Ken Bjonnes used three pulleys for three dyno runs to see which is the better choice, starting with a 2.7-inch unit. In this configuration, the modified V8 motor lays down 1,038 horsepower and 721 pound-feet (978 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels of the mighty GT500.
The second pulley features a diameter of 2.5 inches, and it’s good for 1,046 horsepower and 763 pound-feet (1,034 Nm) with a small improvement at mid-range revs. As for the final pulley, 2.27 inches translate to 1,094 horsepower, 818 pound-feet (1,109 Nm), and a better torque curve.
Ken’s car, which has Kooks long-tube headers instead of the factory-supplied manifolds, levels up the ante to 1,141 horsepower and a staggering 840 pound-feet (1,139 Nm) of torque at the wheels. That’s quite a difference when you think about it, and the pictured vehicle will soon get a set of two-inch primary headers in order to match or exceed the owner’s GT500.
During the final run, Ken has also noticed “a little bit of clutch slip on the dyno.” To address this problem and the potential for destroying the dual-clutch transmission, the GT500 will receive a clutch upgrade from New Zealand-based Dodson Motorsport. The aftermarket upgrade includes small and large frictions and steels, a small basket, and a larger basket made from high-strength steel that can handle more torque than the stock gearbox.
Speaking of Dodson, these guys can also work their magic on the eighth-gen Corvette that also features a Tremec dual-clutch transmission. These $8,000 aftermarket clutches helped Emelia Hartford break the record for the fastest C8 with a quarter-mile run of 9.41 seconds at 144.84 mph (233.1 kph).
