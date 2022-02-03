Pastel Green Jeep Grand Wagoneer Rides CGI Wide and Slammed on Forged TE37s

After a rather long hiatus, the fourth generation of the full-size Jeep Wagoneer line just returned to life. Still, it already had enough time to become a member of the ubiquitous recall list, as well as a darling of the imaginary realm.
2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneers feature a lot of outrageous traits. Some for the better, others not so much. For example, there is a massive destination charge. One that probably feels as big as the hulking SUV itself. Additionally, just like any new market apparition, the series also faces early “baby” problems that are already prompting recalls.
But we are not here to discuss negative traits. Instead, let us remark how (slowly, but steadily) Jeep’s flagship SUV has become a subtle, yet major darling of the automotive virtual artist world. We have seen it morph into a Chrysler Aspen revival or travel the off-road lands dressed up more than appropriately.
It even flaunted a virtually longer wheelbase to help us unofficially visualize the upcoming contender against the real-world Lincoln Navigator L or Cadillac Escalade ESV models. Frankly, it is probably time for a change of pace. No worries, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, loves to make everything a JDM tribute, including Americana SUVs.
Hence, if ever real, this Jeep Grand Wagoneer would stand out in any luxury SUV crowd. Not literally, though, since it was slammed into the ground as much as possible without making it feel CGI-ashamed of itself. On the other hand, the glossy pastel green digital paintjob along with the contrasting glossy black bits are hard to ignore.
This may or may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Alas, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. And as far as Musa is concerned, style and grace are basically synonymous with JDM-style tuning. Besides, he is vocal about his choices: “everything is better with TE37.” As such, can anyone argue with his decision to match the lowered Wagoneer with “simple” wide fender flares and white RAYS Volk Racing forged wheels?
