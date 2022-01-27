2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Rendered, Will Challenge Navigator L and Escalade ESV

Based on the Ram 1500 half-ton pickup truck, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are utterly massive. Be that as it may, the long-wheelbase Lincoln Navigator L and Cadillac Escalade ESV both are slightly longer.
Recently spied testing on public roads with lots of camouflage for good measure, the Grand Wagoneer L is expected to launch for the 2023 model year. Based on the carparazzi’s photos and the regular-wheelbase variant, pixel wizard SRK Design used Photoshop to preview the new behemoth.
Additional cargo room and third-row legroom will help the Grand Wagoneer L compete on equal footing with the V6-only Lincoln and the V8- or diesel-engined Cadillac. Speaking of powertrain options, the Wagoneer twins feature a mild-hybrid HEMI with 5.7 liters of displacement and the 6.4-liter HEMI gas guzzler that Jeep dubs 392 in the Wrangler Rubicon 392.
Both are connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission marketed under the TorqueFlite moniker although Stellantis makes this cog swapper under license from ZF Friedrichshafen. Arguably the most versatile automatic of the modern era, the 8HP dates back to the BMW F01/F02.
This year, the German transmission specialist will introduce the fourth-generation 8HP with loads of electrification options. The most powerful of the lot incorporates an electric motor with a continuous output of 80 kW (107 horsepower) and a maximum output of 160 kW (215 horsepower). Maximum torque is rated at 450 Nm, which translates to 332 pound-feet.
It remains to be seen if the fourth-gen 8HP will be available in the Wagoneer. On the other hand, we do know that Stellantis is readying a turbocharged straight-six engine for the Wagoneer: the 3.0-liter Tornado.
Other nameplates that will receive the force-fed sixer include the Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator pickup, Grand Cherokee, and Ram 1500 half-ton workhorse. If we're lucky, Stellantis will offer more details on the 3.0-liter powerplant by the end of 2022 for the 2023 model year.
