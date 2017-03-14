Pagani Huayra Roadster Configurator Is Amazing, Koenigsegg Should Follow Suit

autoevolution
The Geneva Motor Show has allowed Pagani to share the might of the Huayra Roadster with the world and the next step is to allow us to envision ourselves as owners of the open-air hypercar. The gates towards the virtual buying experience are open thanks to the online configurator.
The feature allows us to play with the exterior finish of the $2.4 million Huayra Roadster, involving bare carbon, full-color as well as mixed approaches. We can also select between multiple wheel designs, as well as choose the cabin hue of the twin-turbo V12 animal.

Sure, the online feature only offers a small fraction of the customization possibilities an actual Huayra customer enjoys, but, given the level of eye candy displayed here, we won't complain.

Once your configuration is complete, you can enjoy a number of beauty shots, which might just serve as desktop wallpapers. Then there's the leatherboard section, which promises to deliver the "most sought after configurations". We see the online competition potential here and yet some Pagani enthusiasts might consider that coming up with a popular configurations means they got something wrong. Oh yes, the ways of the supercar spec game are never simple...

The configurator was supplied by British-headquartered specialist ZeroLight, which lent its real-time 3D platform to the San Cesario sul Panaro-based carmaker.We'll drop a Koenigsegg mention in this tale
While some might see Pagani's online partnership as a compromise, we applaud the initiative. In fact, we'd like to see Koenigsegg following suit - we've been waiting for Angelholm to introduce an online configurator for quite a while now.

With the Swedes having teased us using employee-specced Regeras earlier this year (here are three examples: 1, 2, 3), we hope the K brand will deliver such a tool by the end of the year, but we have no official details on the matter.
