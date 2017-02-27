Bare Carbon Koenigsegg Regera Configured by Employee with a Company Tattoo

Koenigsegg is currently in the midst of an effort to keep the Regera under the spotlights. And given the might of the hybrid hypercar we're glad to constantly receive new configurations for the 1,500 hp monster.





We've previously shown you a



The naked carbon is augmented with black stripes, all in the effort to deliver some "extra meanness". The dark theme is carried on with the anthracite calipers, while the K brand's carbon Tresex wheels, as well as the Regera aero kit are also present.



In terms of the cabin spec, we once again come across a theme mixing carbon and black details. Among others, we're dealing with the black Alcantara details and the black anodized infotainment console finish. We mustn't forget the Snow insert on the seats, which provide the necessary contrast.



As for the



"This week it's Chrille, who's worked in so many different areas of the company he's lost count. He's worked in composites, at our finishing station, in our service area and is currently keeping the whole place standing as our Facility Manager. Chrille is one of those guys who represents the soul of the company," Koenigsegg explains.



The man is so dedicated to the Swedish automaker that he has a ghost tattoo above his ankle. And since some of you might not be familiar with the story that transformed the ghost into a Koenigsegg factory feature, you can check out Christian von Koenigsegg explaining the background in the piece of footage below.



