autoevolution

Bare Carbon Koenigsegg Regera Configured by Employee with a Company Tattoo

 
27 Feb 2017, 21:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Koenigsegg is currently in the midst of an effort to keep the Regera under the spotlights. And given the might of the hybrid hypercar we're glad to constantly receive new configurations for the 1,500 hp monster.
The adventure started back in January, when Angelholm came up with the idea of asking its employees to come up with configurations of the gas-electric animal.

We've previously shown you a purple carbon incarnation of the Regera, as well as one that had a wine theme. And the time has now come to bring a bare carbon model before you.

The naked carbon is augmented with black stripes, all in the effort to deliver some "extra meanness". The dark theme is carried on with the anthracite calipers, while the K brand's carbon Tresex wheels, as well as the Regera aero kit are also present.

In terms of the cabin spec, we once again come across a theme mixing carbon and black details. Among others, we're dealing with the black Alcantara details and the black anodized infotainment console finish. We mustn't forget the Snow insert on the seats, which provide the necessary contrast.

As for the Koenigsegg employee who came up with this spec, we're dealing with Chrille, a man who has worked his way up over the years.

"This week it's Chrille, who's worked in so many different areas of the company he's lost count. He's worked in composites, at our finishing station, in our service area and is currently keeping the whole place standing as our Facility Manager. Chrille is one of those guys who represents the soul of the company," Koenigsegg explains.

The man is so dedicated to the Swedish automaker that he has a ghost tattoo above his ankle. And since some of you might not be familiar with the story that transformed the ghost into a Koenigsegg factory feature, you can check out Christian von Koenigsegg explaining the background in the piece of footage below.

Koenigsegg Regera Koenigsegg hypercar carbon fiber
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78