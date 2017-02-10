Koenigsegg Electrification Boss Specs a Regera, Fans Demand Online Configurator

With the Koenigsegg Regera having made its debut last year, the automaker is now determined to spread its hybrid message into the world. And one part of Angelholm's plan has to do with asking its key employees to spec Regeras and sharing the results with us.





The Danish origins of the executive is why we'll find the colors of the country's flag on the body of the velocity tool. We see a melange involving red and clear carbon, while the white stripes are also on the menu.



The Regera features Koenigsegg's aerodynamic package, while the rest of the details include black calipers, as well as the Tresex hollow carbon fiber wheels.



"Stepping" inside the machine, we find a tastefully restrained approach, one that mixes black leather with anodized aluminum featuring the same hue. Oh, and let's not forget the red contrasting stitching.



"This week it's Jonas, our Director, Electrification. The electric driveline of the Regera is, in many ways, his baby. It's fair to say, therefore, that the Regera is extremely special to him. Jonas might be a ruthless crybaby, incapable of accepting the referees' decision on the go-kart track, but he sure knows how to spec a Regera!" the automaker explains.



