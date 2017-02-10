autoevolution

Koenigsegg Electrification Boss Specs a Regera, Fans Demand Online Configurator

 
With the Koenigsegg Regera having made its debut last year, the automaker is now determined to spread its hybrid message into the world. And one part of Angelholm's plan has to do with asking its key employees to spec Regeras and sharing the results with us.
Case in point with the 1,500 hp hypercar we have here, whose color and material details have been chosen by Jonas, the man who helms the automaker's electrification arm.

The Danish origins of the executive is why we'll find the colors of the country's flag on the body of the velocity tool. We see a melange involving red and clear carbon, while the white stripes are also on the menu.

The Regera features Koenigsegg's aerodynamic package, while the rest of the details include black calipers, as well as the Tresex hollow carbon fiber wheels.

"Stepping" inside the machine, we find a tastefully restrained approach, one that mixes black leather with anodized aluminum featuring the same hue. Oh, and let's not forget the red contrasting stitching.

This was also a good occasion for Koenigsegg to share some of the adventures that take place during the company's team building activities.

"This week it's Jonas, our Director, Electrification. The electric driveline of the Regera is, in many ways, his baby. It's fair to say, therefore, that the Regera is extremely special to him. Jonas might be a ruthless crybaby, incapable of accepting the referees' decision on the go-kart track, but he sure knows how to spec a Regera!" the automaker explains.

As it has happened on previous occasions that saw the Koenigsegg staff picks being displayed for aficionado-thrilling purposes, hypercar fans demanded an online configurator, so we can all play with the gas-electric Angelholm monster.

Given Koenigsegg's dedication to its speed delivery mission, we're sure an online configurator is in the pipeline.
