Opel Zafira-e Life Crosscamp Flex Is Latest Versatile EV Camper with 200-Mile Range

Opel has joined forces with the talented folks at Crosscamp to develop yet another versatile camper. Last year, Opel and Crosscamp introduced the diesel-powered Opel Zafira Life Crosscamp premium camper, and now the two companies are offering an electric motorhome by applying the same treatment to the all-electric Zafira-e Life.
A prototype version of the Flex pop-up camper based on the Zafira-e Life has been developed specifically for this week's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon and is the perfect van for people who want freedom, flexibility, and above all, electric mobility.
The upcoming Flex model is designed to bridge the gap between campers and city cars, and is able to swiftly and easily switch from driving to living mode, promising prospective customers in search of outdoor adventures the camping capabilities and the necessities they expect and need to live comfortably in the wild.
Rumored to become available from 2023, the Zafira-e Life Crosscamp Flex EV camper offers sleeping space for four people. It is equipped with two 180-degree rotating front seats, a rear bench that morphs into a comfortable double bed, as well as an extra double bed beneath the rising roof, thus providing sleeping space for up to four guests.
There is also a kitchenette included in the package and comes with a gas cooker, a sink, a cool box, and several cupboards for storage. Integrated fresh water and waste water containers couldn’t have been left out either.
The Zafira-e Life electric campervan will be powered by a 75-kWh lithium-ion traction battery, which is located as standard in the underbody to save space. Boasting up to 200 miles (322 kilometers) of range with a single charging cycle, the campervan is sure to offer owners long overnight trips.
Owners can charge the batteries at home using a wall box, while they are on the move using a fast charger, or using any socket. It takes about 45 minutes for the 100 kWh battery to recharge to 75 percent at a fast charging station.
An additional 95 Ah battery is also provided to give power to the consumers on board, such as lighting, cool box, or USB socket. This prevents draining too much electricity from the driving battery.
Opel and Crosscamp won’t stop here with their electric mobility strategy, as the two companies have announced plans for an “electric urban camper,” called the Crosscamp Lite.
The Zafira-e Life Crosscamp Flex will be on display at several booths at the Caravan Salon in Dusseldorf, Germany, between August 26 and September 6.
