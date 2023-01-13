Opel's Almost 100% Electric Family Is Showing Off at the 100th Brussels Motor Show

Brussels is the “capital” of “The United States of Europe”, so the motor show here is the perfect opportunity for car makers to show the European Union citizens (and politicians, and regulators…) that they are prepared for the transition to electromobility. At least Opel seems to be on the right track.
There is a lot of debate in Europe on the hot topic of the drastic Euro 7 new emissions standard, along with the 2035 banning of new cars propelled by internal combustion engines. The truth is that car makers are forced to adapt and transition as fast as they can to electromobility.
Some of them make it look so easy. For instance, Opel has prepared for this motor show not only four world premieres but four electrified world premieres. Of course, you already found out about them on Autoevolution. But, if you’re in Brussels until January 22nd, you’ll be among the first to see these new models in flesh and bones.
The star is the new Opel Astra Electric, which comes both as a 5-door hatchback and a station wagon Sports Tourer. It’s the second all-electric wagon in Europe, after his cousin Peugeot E-308, from which Opel borrowed the technical platform – Stellantis must be really proud of its offspring.
Astra Electric is showcasing a WLTP range of 416 km (259 miles), which is 16 km (10 miles) more than its French sibling. It’s kind of weird that the larger and heavier Astra Sports Tourer has the same range value as the hatchback, but the same applies to E-308 and E-308 SW. We all know the real range will be less, but don’t blow that secret to anyone.
Jokes aside, the first battery-electric Astra is expected to be a real hit in Germany. This also means a long waiting list, for sure, but this is already the new normal in the car industry. For many families, it will be worth waiting for the 516 l (18.2 cubic feet) trunk capacity, which is quite a lot for a sort-an-affordable electric car today.
Astra Electric is accompanied in Brussels by its little SUVish brother Mokka Electric, for the first time on public display with a new battery and 20% more range. Its 406 km (252 miles) range is very close to its big brother Astra Electric, but the smaller interior space of the city SUV is enough to avoid fratricide.
The other two world premieres are two models under the GSe label – which stands for “Grand Sport electric”. This is to say they use the PSA plug-in hybrid platform, but also they are tweaked to be sportier and more agile than the petrol or diesel variants. This is thanks to KONI FSD technology which enables different damping characteristics.
The first one is Opel Astra Sports Tourer GSe, and its 64 km (40 miles) electric range is pretty good for a daily commute. In return, its consumption of just 1.1 l/100 km (235 mpg) is pretty hilarious, as we all know that most of the time a plug-in hybrid will be used as a hybrid. But, again, this is just between you and me.
More interesting is the car’s performance: the acceleration 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) is 7.6 seconds and the top speed is 235 kph (146 mph). Not bad at all for a 224 HP family car, especially if you compare it to its full-electric brother, with a top speed of only 170 kph (105 mph). Oh well, there are also 70 HP less.
The fourth world premiere is already old news: the Grandland GSe crossover was first announced in 2022 fall. Nevertheless, it’s an exciting Opel thanks to the 6.1 seconds sprint for 0-100 kph (0-62 mph). This is possible not only because of the maximum output of 300 HP but also thanks to the extremely strong 520 Nm (383 lb-ft) maximum torque.
And one more thing – the permanent electric all-wheel drive, with two electric motors, one on each axle, ensures excellent traction. It makes out of the Opel Grandland GSe a hot-hatch surrogate, but a desirable one. Especially taking into account the 63 km (39 miles) electric range and low fuel consumption.
There you are: Opel’s world premiere range in Brussels consists of two electric models (one of them a compact car, the other one a small SUV) and two plug-in hybrids (one of them a compact wagon and the other one a sporty compact SUV).
The family was completed by the appreciated Opel Corsa-e, and also by Opel Combo-e and Vivaro-e commercial vehicles. No petrol or diesel car was displayed in Opel booth, so the German brand’s statement is very clear.
