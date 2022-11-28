2023 Opel Corsa Laughs at Ford From Beneath its Camo for Dropping the Fiesta Supermini

Unless you’re up to date with the latest car news, it may come as a shock that Ford will pull the plug on the Fiesta for good, with no successor planned. Meanwhile, subcompact hatchbacks are still a thing in Europe, which is why there are several companies making, and renewing them every once in a while.
The Volkswagen Polo, Renault Clio, Hyundai i20, and its French cousin, the Peugeot 208, will be in the sights of the 2023 Opel / Vauxhall Corsa. The model made its spy debut earlier this month, and more recently, our man with the cam spotted another prototype, this time on public roads.
On the visual front, there isn’t much to report on, as it still has heavy camouflage wrapped around its face and even more stickers out back, namely on the tailgate. It promises to be a good-looking proposal in the segment, albeit probably not as pretty as the 208, but looks are subjective, aren’t they?
New head- and taillights, and front and rear bumpers will be the things that will set it apart from its predecessor. The facelifted iteration is expected to get the ‘vizor’ face too, which would bring it in line with some of the company’s latest models. To keep it competitive, they should at least update the infotainment system, and maybe top everything with different upholstery and trim.
Curious about the powertrains? So are we, because at this point, we don’t know anything about them. Nonetheless, as we already told you, this is a mid-cycle refresh and not a new generation, so it is possible that the 2023 Corsa will soldier on with most or all the engines of the current one. The Corsa-e zero-emission variant, on the other hand, might become a bit more powerful, thus following in the footsteps of the e-208.
The official unveiling date will be announced in due course, but it should premiere next year, maybe in the first half.
On the visual front, there isn’t much to report on, as it still has heavy camouflage wrapped around its face and even more stickers out back, namely on the tailgate. It promises to be a good-looking proposal in the segment, albeit probably not as pretty as the 208, but looks are subjective, aren’t they?
New head- and taillights, and front and rear bumpers will be the things that will set it apart from its predecessor. The facelifted iteration is expected to get the ‘vizor’ face too, which would bring it in line with some of the company’s latest models. To keep it competitive, they should at least update the infotainment system, and maybe top everything with different upholstery and trim.
Curious about the powertrains? So are we, because at this point, we don’t know anything about them. Nonetheless, as we already told you, this is a mid-cycle refresh and not a new generation, so it is possible that the 2023 Corsa will soldier on with most or all the engines of the current one. The Corsa-e zero-emission variant, on the other hand, might become a bit more powerful, thus following in the footsteps of the e-208.
The official unveiling date will be announced in due course, but it should premiere next year, maybe in the first half.