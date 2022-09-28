Opel Unveils All-New Astra GSe Hot Hatchback With 221 HP Plug-In Hybrid Engine

Just weeks ago, Opel announced that ‘GSe’ was coming back as an electrified performance-oriented sub-brand, and we now have our first products wearing this badge in the all-new Astra GSe hatchback and Astra Sports Tourer GSe (station wagon variant).
Both models are plug-in hybrids, offering a very decent power output – 221 hp (225 ps) to go with a peak torque figure of 265 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque. According to Opel, these models will match the best in their respective classes as far as launching from a standstill, overall acceleration and top speed.
“The new Astra GSe and new Astra Sports Tourer GSe are the ideal cars for launching our dynamic new sub-brand, in full alignment with our strategy to become an all-electric brand by 2028,” said Opel CEO, Florian Huettl.
Compared to “lesser” Astra siblings, these GSe models are on a different level in terms of driver engagement, offering more precise steering, stiffer suspension and better brakes. They also feature a lower ride height (by 0.4 inches / 10 mm), with Opel claiming that stability during cornering and under braking is superior to that of direct rivals.
This sporty behavior mostly comes down to a set of unique springs and oil-filled dampers, specially tuned not just for dynamic driving but also comfort. The dampers feature KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology, enabling “different damping characteristics at high frequencies versus low frequencies".
By high frequencies, they mean suspension control, while low frequencies is used to describe body control. Then there are the stability control settings, which are also exclusive to GSe models.
As for styling and the interior, highlights include the 18-inch alloy wheels (inspired by those on the fully electric Manga GSe concept), new front bumper and fascia, GSe badging and Alcantara-trimmed sports seats, which are not only unique to the Astra GSe, but also offer superior seat ergonomics thanks to their AGR certification.
“The new Astra GSe and new Astra Sports Tourer GSe are the ideal cars for launching our dynamic new sub-brand, in full alignment with our strategy to become an all-electric brand by 2028,” said Opel CEO, Florian Huettl.
Compared to “lesser” Astra siblings, these GSe models are on a different level in terms of driver engagement, offering more precise steering, stiffer suspension and better brakes. They also feature a lower ride height (by 0.4 inches / 10 mm), with Opel claiming that stability during cornering and under braking is superior to that of direct rivals.
This sporty behavior mostly comes down to a set of unique springs and oil-filled dampers, specially tuned not just for dynamic driving but also comfort. The dampers feature KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology, enabling “different damping characteristics at high frequencies versus low frequencies".
By high frequencies, they mean suspension control, while low frequencies is used to describe body control. Then there are the stability control settings, which are also exclusive to GSe models.
As for styling and the interior, highlights include the 18-inch alloy wheels (inspired by those on the fully electric Manga GSe concept), new front bumper and fascia, GSe badging and Alcantara-trimmed sports seats, which are not only unique to the Astra GSe, but also offer superior seat ergonomics thanks to their AGR certification.