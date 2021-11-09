2022 Opel Astra Launched in the UK as a Vauxhall, Range-Topper Costs BMW 3 Series Money

Kairos Superyacht by Oceanco and Pininfarina Is Here to Break, Re-Write the Rules

The new generation Opel Astra , marketed as a Vauxhall in the United Kingdom, is now on sale, with deliveries starting in the first quarter of 2022. The lineup includes the Design, GS Line, and Ultimate trim levels, available with a host of powertrains. 19 photos



Power is supplied by a 1.2-liter turbo-three gasoline unit or a 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel, both of them with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. The kW ) each and are joined by a plug-in hybrid, which combines the 1.6-liter gasoline unit with a small electric motor and a 12.4 kWh battery. It has a total output of 180 ps (177 hp / 132 kW) and will be joined by a punchier version later next year, with 225 ps (222 hp / 165 kW). With the battery fully charged, you’re looking at a maximum zero-emission range of 56 km (35 miles) on the WLTP cycle. On-the-road pricing starts at £23,275 ($31,463) for the base model, £26,170 ($35,377) for the mid-spec, and £29,285 ($39,588) for the range-topper, which can go up to at least £35,315 ($47,739) when ordered with the plug-in hybrid assembly. By comparison, that’s BMW 3 Series territory, as the 318i M Sport kicks off at £35,000 ($47,313).Riding on 16-inch alloys, the Astra Design has a touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, each one with a 10-inch display, digital radio, Bluetooth, voice recognition, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and keyless start. The lane departure warning with lane keep assist, driver drowsiness alert, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, cruise control with intelligent speed adaptation, and others are standard as well.Choosing the GS Line variant will get you 17-inch wheels, Black Griffin logo and Vizor frame, black roof, keyless entry and start, heated front seats and steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and 360-degree camera system. The Ultimate brings 18-inch wheels, IntelliLux adaptive LED headlights, head-up display, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, air quality sensor for thesystem, Alcantara upholstery, and additional driver assistance gear.Power is supplied by a 1.2-liter turbo-three gasoline unit or a 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel, both of them with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. The internal combustion engines are rated at 130 ps (128 hp / 96) each and are joined by a plug-in hybrid, which combines the 1.6-liter gasoline unit with a small electric motor and a 12.4battery. It has a total output of 180 ps (177 hp / 132 kW) and will be joined by a punchier version later next year, with 225 ps (222 hp / 165 kW). With the battery fully charged, you’re looking at a maximum zero-emission range of 56 km (35 miles) on thecycle.

Editor's note: Full pricing details can be seen in the image gallery. Full pricing details can be seen in the image gallery.

