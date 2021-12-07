New 2022 Opel Astra L Sedan Would've Made for an Interesting Buick Verano

More on this:

1 New Opel Astra Sports Tourer Is Purely Designed As ICE and Electrified Estate

2 Watch an Opel Astra 1.2 Hit Its Top Speed on the Autobahn, Feel Free To Be Impressed

3 2022 Opel Astra Launched in the UK as a Vauxhall, Range-Topper Costs BMW 3 Series Money

4 Opel Remembers the Astra OPC Extreme, Could This Be a Subtle Hint?

5 Opel Astra Reaches Its 6th Generation With Plug-In Derivatives