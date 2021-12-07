New 2022 Opel Astra L Sedan Would've Made for an Interesting Buick Verano

Having sold Opel and sister company Vauxhall in 2017 to the PSA Group, which in turn has formed Stellantis with FCA, General Motors no longer has access to the European brand’s models. Thus, don’t look for rebadged Buicks based on Opels anymore, because it won’t happen.
With that off our chest, let’s turn our attention to the new Opel Astra family, which has recently gained an estate variant. The 2022 Astra Sports Tourer joins the hatchback, targeting families who don’t care about crossovers and offering generous cargo space, with 608 liters (21.5 cu-ft) behind the rear seats, and 1,634 liters (57.7 cu-ft) when they’re folded down.
A sedan is not part of the lineup, and considering how such models are losing ground to high-riders too, it might not be in the pipeline at all. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped XTomi from imagining how a four-door Opel Astra L could look like, treating the wagon as a blank canvas for the rendering. It obviously has a shorter and more raked roofline, redesigned back end, and that’s about it, because everything else is identical to the Sports Tourer.
Opel’s (and Vauxhall’s) hypothetical Astra L Sedan would share the powertrain family with its siblings. This means that it would launch with a 1.2-liter three-pot, with 108 and 128 hp, and a 128 hp 1.5-liter four-banger diesel. Plug-in hybrids would be on stage too, with 177 and 222 hp, respectively. Both of them combine a 1.6-liter turbo-four with an electric motor and a 12.4 kWh battery pack and have an electric autonomy of up to 35 miles (56 km) on the WLTP cycle.
Now, even though a four-door version of the Opel Astra would be nothing to write home about in terms of performance unless the company decides to OPC/VXR the heck out of it, it would be yet another breath of fresh air in the crossover-infested market. So, do you think they should build it?
