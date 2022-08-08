Opel Astra-e Plugs Into the Heart of Fantasy Land, Has the VW ID.3 in Its Sights

All it took for the latest generation Opel/Vauxhall Astra to become a battery-electric vehicle was a decent dose of CGI, because this model doesn’t exist in the real world, not yet anyway.
More on the things that are actually real in a few moments, as before that, we will delve right into the pics shared above, which came from kdesignag, as the artist is known on Instagram.
Using the brand-new Opel Astra L as a blank canvas, which entered production toward the end of 2021 at the company’s facility in Russelsheim, Germany, the pixel manipulator has had his way with it, turning it into a veritable battery-electric vehicle.
The Astra-e, as Opel and sister brand Vauxhall would likely name it, keeps the visual modifications to the minimum. In fact, it only has a new bumper at the front, with revised side trim, much smaller central air intake, and an apron-like piece that sports a different hue.
The back end was not changed at all, as everything that you see here soldiers on from the ICE-powered versions of the current Astra, save for the diffuser attachment, which is a bit wider. That fuel filler cap on the left rear fender would obviously be a charging port on the real car, and before wrapping it up, the rendering artist gave it new wheels.
Now, in case you missed last week’s report, Opel/Vauxhall are planning a hot hatch version of the next-gen battery-electric Astra. This information has been confirmed by Vauxhall’s chief of design, Mark Adams, who also spoke about the styling part, saying that there is a fine line between “sporty and dynamic,” and “harsh and aggressive.” A warm hatch variant of the car, perhaps with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, might be in the pipeline too, and all of them will be built on the EMP2 V3 platform, supposedly, which supports ICE, EV, and PHEV power.
Using the brand-new Opel Astra L as a blank canvas, which entered production toward the end of 2021 at the company’s facility in Russelsheim, Germany, the pixel manipulator has had his way with it, turning it into a veritable battery-electric vehicle.
The Astra-e, as Opel and sister brand Vauxhall would likely name it, keeps the visual modifications to the minimum. In fact, it only has a new bumper at the front, with revised side trim, much smaller central air intake, and an apron-like piece that sports a different hue.
The back end was not changed at all, as everything that you see here soldiers on from the ICE-powered versions of the current Astra, save for the diffuser attachment, which is a bit wider. That fuel filler cap on the left rear fender would obviously be a charging port on the real car, and before wrapping it up, the rendering artist gave it new wheels.
Now, in case you missed last week’s report, Opel/Vauxhall are planning a hot hatch version of the next-gen battery-electric Astra. This information has been confirmed by Vauxhall’s chief of design, Mark Adams, who also spoke about the styling part, saying that there is a fine line between “sporty and dynamic,” and “harsh and aggressive.” A warm hatch variant of the car, perhaps with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, might be in the pipeline too, and all of them will be built on the EMP2 V3 platform, supposedly, which supports ICE, EV, and PHEV power.