2022 Opel Astra Sports Tourer Shows Off Longer Wheelbase

Who said that long-roofed cars are dead? Despite the increasing preference for crossovers, Europe will gain a brand-new wagon in 2022 in the guise of the Astra Sports Tourer. Spied with minimal camouflage near the automaker’s HQ in Rüsselsheim, the family-sized model promises a little more legroom for the rear passenger thanks to its longer wheelbase.
To better understand how long, we should glance over a few specifications. The five-door hatchback features the same 2,675-millimeter wheelbase as the Peugeot 308 because both are based on the EMP2 vehicle architecture developed by Groupe PSA. Level up to the long-roofed 308 that’s known as the Sports Wagon, and you’re treated to 2,732 millimeters.
Based on these photos, the rear wheels aren’t connected by CV shafts to a differential. Over at Peugeot and Citroen, all-wheel drive is available only if you opt for the plug-in hybrid powertrain that integrates an electric motor into the multi-link rear axle. For the 2022 model year, the Astra offers a plug-in hybrid with front-wheel drive and a combined output of 225 ponies.
Lower down the spectrum, customers are offered 1.2-liter gasoline and 1.6-liter diesel options with output ranges from 110 to 130 metric horsepower. A six-speed manual is the standard transmission choice whereas an eight-speed automatic is reserved for the more potent engines and plug-in option.
In terms of exterior design, there aren’t too many differences over the hatchback. Both are defined by the “Opel Vizor” front-end styling, which is alternatively dubbed “Vauxhall Vizor” in the United Kingdom because the peeps at Groupe PSA didn’t really have a choice following Vauxhall’s and Opel’s acquisition from General Motors. Looking at the bigger picture, British people are resonating more with the Vauxhall nameplate than Opel.
If the Astra Sports Tourer doesn’t cannibalize with the 308 Sports Wagon too much, then it should help Opel and Vauxhall steal a few prospective customers from the Volkswagen Golf Variant. Come 2023, there is a slight chance of the Astra Sports Tourer to gain an electric-only powertrain that would indirectly compete with the likes of the extremely popular ID.3.
