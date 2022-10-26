Opel Launches New Grandland GSe Sporty Crossover With 296 HP Plug-In Hybrid System

Carmakers are pushing more and more models in the compact SUV segment, as it seems to be the perfect peace agreement between “fun” and “family” in the automotive consumer choice range. Opel, the German brand under the Stellantis umbrella, announced last month the GSe sub-brand for their dynamic automobiles, and now it broadens the newly-founded spectrum.
Today they are introducing a new member to the “Grand Sport electric” club of fitness-injected cars sporting the lightning-in-the-ring badge: the Opel Grandland GSe. No specific launch date is revealed in the press release. The Germans prefer to cast a little shadow of imprecision to stir the anticipation: “a performance SUV will premiere soon in the popular C-segment.”
What they do give us, however, is the teaser video (watch it below) and a peek over some of the specs and performance of their Compact Sport Utility Vehicle. One turbocharged gasoline engine and two electric motors – one on each axle – combine their power to a total of 221 kW (296 bhp /300 PS) without divulging each power unit’s output.
Still, the car is a Plug-In Hybrid, which means electric drive all the way – for as long as the battery keeps up with the driver’s demands. According to the German manufacturer, permanent electric all-wheel-drive should provide optimum traction and top-of-its-segment acceleration: 6.1 seconds for 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) from a dig.
I mentioned that the electric-drive mode is primarily used unless the driver inputs require all the car’s firepower. Therefore, the full-electric top speed is 84 mph (135 kph), but the car can reach 146 mph (235 kph) when the ICE kicks in to help spur the Grandland GSe to its “dynamic” status.
“The new Opel Grandland GSe is exceptionally dynamic, capable, and stylish. We are confident that it will attract customers who want electrification from their SUV and a sporty drive,” says Opel CEO Florian Huettl.
Because it is a socket-powered hybrid, fuel consumption is estimated to be very low, with 181 mpg (1.3 l/100 km) making quite an impression on the gas pump visit intervals. It is also environmentally friendly, with a CO2 emissions score of 50-49 g/mile or 31-29 g/km).
The engine alone is not responsible for the sportiness of a car, as the ride quality depends on how the vehicle can best use the powertrain. This is where the suspension proves its worth, and the Opel Grandland GSe puts its 221 kW over the front McPherson struts and a multi-link axle at the rear.
The Frequency Selective Damping technology – also featured on the previously introduced Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe – “enables different damping characteristics for handling versus comfort.” Consequently, the Grandland GSe is better at responding to the driver’s commands and maintaining stability at high speed, corners, or braking. The 19-inch alloy wheels are a subtle reference to the Opel Manta GSe concept that introduced the GSe philosophy to the automotive world.
Further bloodline traces adorn the Grandland’s rear end – with the GSe emblem and the distinctive diffusor – and the Opel Vizor-dominated front. A black hood will be offered as an option. Not much is revealed about the interior of the Grandland. Just that the “performance seats” are dressed in Alcantara for both efficient and ergonomic support and comfort.
What they do give us, however, is the teaser video (watch it below) and a peek over some of the specs and performance of their Compact Sport Utility Vehicle. One turbocharged gasoline engine and two electric motors – one on each axle – combine their power to a total of 221 kW (296 bhp /300 PS) without divulging each power unit’s output.
Still, the car is a Plug-In Hybrid, which means electric drive all the way – for as long as the battery keeps up with the driver’s demands. According to the German manufacturer, permanent electric all-wheel-drive should provide optimum traction and top-of-its-segment acceleration: 6.1 seconds for 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) from a dig.
I mentioned that the electric-drive mode is primarily used unless the driver inputs require all the car’s firepower. Therefore, the full-electric top speed is 84 mph (135 kph), but the car can reach 146 mph (235 kph) when the ICE kicks in to help spur the Grandland GSe to its “dynamic” status.
“The new Opel Grandland GSe is exceptionally dynamic, capable, and stylish. We are confident that it will attract customers who want electrification from their SUV and a sporty drive,” says Opel CEO Florian Huettl.
Because it is a socket-powered hybrid, fuel consumption is estimated to be very low, with 181 mpg (1.3 l/100 km) making quite an impression on the gas pump visit intervals. It is also environmentally friendly, with a CO2 emissions score of 50-49 g/mile or 31-29 g/km).
The engine alone is not responsible for the sportiness of a car, as the ride quality depends on how the vehicle can best use the powertrain. This is where the suspension proves its worth, and the Opel Grandland GSe puts its 221 kW over the front McPherson struts and a multi-link axle at the rear.
The Frequency Selective Damping technology – also featured on the previously introduced Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe – “enables different damping characteristics for handling versus comfort.” Consequently, the Grandland GSe is better at responding to the driver’s commands and maintaining stability at high speed, corners, or braking. The 19-inch alloy wheels are a subtle reference to the Opel Manta GSe concept that introduced the GSe philosophy to the automotive world.
Further bloodline traces adorn the Grandland’s rear end – with the GSe emblem and the distinctive diffusor – and the Opel Vizor-dominated front. A black hood will be offered as an option. Not much is revealed about the interior of the Grandland. Just that the “performance seats” are dressed in Alcantara for both efficient and ergonomic support and comfort.