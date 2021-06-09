2022 Opel Grandland Crossover Breaks Cover With Updated Looks, Brand-New Tech

Europe’s compact crossover segment just got a tiny bit more competitive with the introduction of the updated Opel/Vauxhall Grandland. The car underwent an extensive facelift and now comes with several new features its predecessor could only dream about.
The first thing you see when you look at the new Grandland is the Opel Vizor brand face, with an embedded Opel Blitz emblem and technologies such as the carmaker’s IntelliLux LED Pixel lights. The Grandland’s headlights have no fewer than 168 LED elements (84 per unit), just like on the Insignia, lined up in a three-row Matrix system.
You also get new LED daytime running lights featuring Opel’s new light signature, which we’ll also see on the upcoming all-new Astra hatchback.
Another novelty as far as the Grandland is concerned is its Night Vision system, an Opel first. The system’s infrared camera detects people and animals up to 100 meters (109 yards) ahead of the vehicle in the direction of travel, based on their body temperature. Since Opel is now under the Stellantis umbrella and PSA ownership, we reckon this might be the same Night Vision system you get in something like a DS 7 Crossback.
Speaking of PSA ownership, there’s a lot happening inside the new Grandland that screams Peugeot. Take, for example, the automatic gearshift lever or the Drive Mode button—both have been borrowed from Peugeot/DS products. However, there are plenty of original touches, such as Opel’s new Pure Panel cockpit technology comprised of two widescreen displays forming a single, driver-oriented unit.
In terms of safety tech, automatic gearbox versions get Highway Integration Assist, while other features include the 360-degree panorama camera, automatic parking assistant, and blind spot warning. Meanwhile, the likes of front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, drowsiness detection, and cruise control are all standard.
Staying with the interior, we also need to mention the ergonomic active seats, which the automaker describes as unique in this segment. They offer a wide range of adjustments, from electric seat tilt to electro-pneumatic lumbar support, and can even be heated or ventilated.
As for connectivity, the infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and you also get OpelConnect.
In a few weeks' time, when the order books open, buyers will be able to choose between diesel and gasoline engines just as before, as well as plug-in hybrid variants with available all-wheel drive. The first deliveries are expected to begin this autumn.
