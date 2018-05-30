autoevolution
 

Opel Grandland X Switching Production to Germany in 2019, PHEV Coming in 2020

30 May 2018, 16:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Here’s something that few people in the industry were expecting to come true. Groupe PSA, the company that controls Opel, agreed with the IG Metall/Works Council to switch Grandland X production to Germany. The largest crossover in the German automaker’s range is currently produced in France at the Sochaux plant.
10 photos
Opel Grandland X Finally Gets 2.0-Liter Diesel With 177 HPOpel Grandland X Finally Gets 2.0-Liter Diesel With 177 HPOpel Grandland X Finally Gets 2.0-Liter Diesel With 177 HPOpel Grandland X Finally Gets 2.0-Liter Diesel With 177 HPOpel Grandland X Gets New 1.5-Liter Diesel With 130 HP, PHEV Coming in 2020Opel Grandland X Gets New 1.5-Liter Diesel With 130 HP, PHEV Coming in 2020Opel Grandland X Gets New 1.5-Liter Diesel With 130 HP, PHEV Coming in 2020Opel Grandland X Gets New 1.5-Liter Diesel With 130 HP, PHEV Coming in 2020Opel Grandland X Gets New 1.5-Liter Diesel With 130 HP, PHEV Coming in 2020
From the second quarter of 2018, Walvis Bay in Namibia of all places will also welcome the Grandland X. Securing Opel’s future in Germany, the model will roll off the assembly line in Eisenach from mid-2019 in two shifts. A “hybrid version,” which actually uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain shared with the Citroen C5 Aircross, “will follow in 2020.” Still, what does this mean for both of the parties?

On the one hand, French unions are angered by Groupe PSA’s decision. But on the other hand, ending assembly in Sochaux frees up space for other vehicles riding on the EMP2 platform. The French automaker assured that overflow production of the Peugeot 5008 would make up for some of the lost volume, and that’s just the start.

As for Opel, the automaker and Germany’s IG Metall union have been in a standoff with Groupe PSA for quite some time now. Securing jobs in Germany and keeping Opel as German as possible is what has been achieved from this point of view. The agreement also includes the framework for job guarantees until 2023, as well as “significant investments” at the sites in Eisenach, Russelsheim, and Kaiserslautern.

“We will ensure long-term utilization of our German sites and thus protect employment – and this well into the next decade – with attractive models and high-quality components,” declared Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Opel. “We are deeply rooted in Germany and our German plants are and will remain our backbone.”

Marketed under the Vauxhall brand in the United Kingdom, the Grandland X starts at 24,000 euros in Opel’s home market. In the Albion, the Vauxhall-badged crossover is priced from 22,755 pounds sterling.
Opel Grandland X crossover Opel SUV production
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
OPEL models:
OPEL Combo LifeOPEL Combo Life Medium MPVOPEL Grandland XOPEL Grandland X CrossoverOPEL Insignia GSiOPEL Insignia GSi MediumOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSiOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSi MediumOPEL Crossland XOPEL Crossland X CrossoverAll OPEL models  
 
 