PSA Sets Up New Joint Venture to Develop Electric Motors

One step at a time, as if preparing a spacecraft launch to the depths of space, French auto group PSA is getting ready to start manufacturing some electric vehicles of its own.

In charge of the creation of this technology would be a new joint venture set up together with Nidec, a Japanese manufacturer of electric motors. The new entity will be called Nidec-PSA emotors and would be headquartered in Carrières sous Poissy, near Paris. Both companies would invest in the project 220 million euros ($258 million).



By the end of this summer, around 70 engineers are expected to work for the company, designing new traction electric motors that would be manufactured at the Tremery plant and used in mild-hybrids, electric vehicles, and plug-in electric vehicles.



By 2025, the year when, if we are to judge by the promises made by automakers the world would be turned upside down and green, PSA plans to have an electrified version for all of its cars. That is for all the three brands it owns,



To support the push in this direction, PSA announced in April the creation of the Low Emission Vehicles Business Unit. The first task of the new division would be to define the electric strategy of the group. Only then will they begin rolling out the related products and services. PSA will include in the new division the Free2move car sharing solutions provider as well.



