PSA Joins IT Giants in Artificial Intelligence Think Tank

Seen as a technology capable of providing major leaps in the automotive industry, artificial intelligence (AI) is drawing an increasing number of carmakers into the research field.

3 photos



In January, a self-proclaimed digital manufacturing company called



The big names of the industry have already been involved in some type of AI research for years now, but French group PSA took the fight to a whole new level after becoming a founding member of the Paris PRAIRIE Institute, an organization aiming to become the world leader in artificial intelligence research.



PSA joined forces in this project with a select group of companies, that range from Internet behemoths Facebook, Amazon and Google to IT giant Microsoft and auto part manufacturer Valeo.



PRAIRIE will try to become the leader in AI research by promoting innovation and transfer of ideas at an international level. Training In the field would also be conducted by the institute.



The project is open to all companies planning to pitch in ideas and draw from the expertise of others. The end game is creating a technology capable of solving concrete problems with a major application-related impact.



“Working with the scientific community to bring academic and business interests together is part of Groupe PSA’s DNA as an innovator,” said Carla Gohin, PSA vice president for research and innovation.



