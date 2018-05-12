Opel to Drop OnStar from 2019

A few years after getting GM’s OnStar service, European carmaker Opel, alongside its British sub-brand Vauxhall, announced they would be giving up the use of the services in a few years' time.

The decision has been made by Opel’s mother company, PSA, which is currently in the process of overhauling the business of the German brand. As previously announced, the PSA reshaping of Opel includes the allocation of 15 French centers of competence at the Opel headquarters.



One of the first models to get the new system will be the new Corsa. A battery-electric vehicle that would be launched next year would also make use of Opel Connect. In stages, all Opel passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will be falling in line by the end of 2024.



Additionally, OnStar’s emergency call SOS feature will be discontinued at the end of 2020, as the European Union is in the process of adopting the continent-wide



“While introducing Opel Connect, customers that wish to continue to purchase services from OnStar can rest assured that they may continue to receive the same level of OnStar services from OnStar Europe Limited until the end of 2020,” said Opel in a statement.



“Consequently, the brand will simultaneously start phasing out GM-owned OnStar technology, to be completed by the end of 2020.”



Opel Connect is in fact a rebranding of PSA's own connectivity services in Europe. Its features include an emergency call, connected navigation, vehicle diagnostics, stolen vehicle assistance, remote vehicle access and fleet management capabilities. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also supported in the PSA suite.