autoevolution
 

Hoovies Buys "Cheapest Tesla Model S in the USA" at $33,500

27 May 2018, 8:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
You've probably all heard of this guy. Hoovies Garage buys all the cheap cars he can find in the hope of finding something interesting about them. But a used Mercedes S-Class doesn't have the same kind of impact as "the cheapest Tesla Model S in America."
13 photos
Tesla Model S after crash with concrete barrierTesla Model S after crash with concrete barrierTesla Model S after crash with concrete barrierTesla Model S after crash with concrete barrierTesla Model S crashes into concrete barrierTesla Model S crashes into concrete barrierTesla Model S crashes into concrete barrierTesla Model S crashes into concrete barrierTesla Model S crashes into concrete barrierTesla Model S crashes into concrete barrierTesla Model S crashes into concrete barrierTesla Model S crashes into concrete barrier
That's what this is, and it has a great story. The car was listed on Auto Trader for $32,500. Somehow, the guy ended up paying $1,000. Why? Well, the guy selling it had some people in California already interested, so Hoovies had to offer a small bonus.

This bad boy cost around $85,000 when new, and it comes with the 85 kWh battery. So why is it so cheap? Well, for starters, it's done 107,00 miles in six years, which is a lot for an electric car.

It had an extended warranty, but not even that covers so many miles. However, the powertrain is still under Tesla's coverage for a couple of years.

Being an early adopter, the owner of the Model S is the father of one of Tesla's vice presidents, and he even printed out pamphlets explaining to people what it stands for. Still, the car has suffered from the usual reliability issues.

Three of the four handles have already been replaced, but that means Hoovies will have to cover one more when it breaks at the price of $1,000. The $4,000 touchscreen has also failed on this 2012 mode. It's got a few glitches and freezes, partly because it's running a 3G connection.

The service history also shows a problem with the rear door and two drivetrain motors being replaced. If your Mercedes had three engines over its life, you'd think it's a bad car. But because it's a Tesla, people just let that kind of stuff slide.

After six years, the battery still holds about 90% of its original charge. And after the repainted bumpers and touched up wheels, you're still left with a cheap EV that's very desirable. Let's hope no more electric gremlins pop up.

Tesla Model S EV green Tesla Elon Musk Hoovies Garage
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How the European eCall Emergency System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 