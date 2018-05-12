PSA Mild Hybrids to Use Dual Clutch Punch Transmission

Racing to join an increasing number of carmakers bent on releasing an army of electric vehicles in the coming years, French auto group PSA announced last week its cars from this segment will be using a Punch Powertrain transmission.

“In addition, it delivers outstanding performance and a very favorable fuel economy at a competitive cost,” said PSA in a statement.



“The next generation of this design, with a 48V motor configuration, will be installed by Groupe PSA in its vehicles.”



Punch Powertrain was established in 1972 as a subsidiary of DAF. It provides transmission for a number of automotive companies, mostly Chinese and none the size of PSA.



The efforts being made by PSA to electrify its range became obvious in April, when the company announced the creation of the



PSA is one of the few carmaker which haven’t specifically said what cars will be electrified first. DS, the group’s luxury division, announced at the beginning of May that



In all, there are rumors there will be 40 different electrified models. The PSA Group includes the

The rollout will be supported by the return of the PSA brand to one of the world’s largest auto markets, the United States.



