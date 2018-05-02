autoevolution
 

DS Automobiles Announces Electrified Versions of All Models

2 May 2018
From 2025, DS Automobiles will offer some sort of electrified option for each and every one of its models. “Either hybrid or electric” is all the Groupe PSA-owned automaker has to provide for the time being, though we already know which DS will tread down this path since the DS 7 Crossback went official last year in Geneva.
Back at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, DS stated that the 7 Crossback would be offered as a plug-in hybrid with 300 horsepower and AWD. The drivetrain consists of the THP S&S 225-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, Efficient Automatic Transmission boasting eight forward ratios, and a pair of electric motors.

The front-mounted motor doubles as a starter-generator. Regarding the drive unit at the rear axle, the second of electric motors is there to provide all-wheel-drive when the situation calls for more get-up-and-go. These being said, the official nomenclature of the plug-in hybrid utility vehicle is DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4.

On the rollout of the DS strategy, the brand announced that a presentation would be held in a few weeks. According to chief executive officer Yves Bonnefont, the car in question isthe first 100% electric DS model. See you at the Paris Motor Show!”

By that, Yves refers to the real-world premiere of the brand’s first-ever EV at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. What the head honcho doesn’t mention if it’s a production car or a concept. On the other hand, Groupe PSA seeks to go all electric before the end of the decade with models such as the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa.

Over at DS Automobiles, the DS 3 Crossback is the most likely recipient of the automaker’s electric-drive system, more so if you bear in mind the CMP and e-CMP vehicle architectures will be shared with the next-generation 208 and Corsa.

Just like the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4, the Citroen C5 Aircross will be offered with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain before decade’s end. Dubbed PHEV e-AWD, the system promises a range of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles) in pure-electric mode.
