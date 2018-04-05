PSA Creates Special Electric Vehicle Division

In the plans already detailed in recent months, French auto group PSA said that by 2025, its entire range of vehicles would have at least one electric version.

The carmaker did not specifically say what will the be the first electric models to be created by this special division, nor did it mention whether the products will be wearing a different badge than the brands it already owns:



The first task of the new division would be to define the electric strategy of the group. Only then will they begin rolling out the related products and services. PSA will include in the new division the Free2move car sharing solutions provider as well.



“The energy transition is an opportunity that our company has seized by launching an unprecedented technological offensive made possible by our multi-energy platforms,” said Linda Jackson, Citroen CEO.



"The challenge for this Business Unit, which benefits from an experience built up over several years within the Group, will be to provide the best vehicles at the best time to satisfy our customers and thereby ensure the best economic conditions for launching PSA Group’s electric vehicles into the market.”



Following the acquisition of Opel last year, PSA has completely revamped its strategy for the future. Aside from the planned electric range, which would eventually be made of 40 different models, the group also plans a



