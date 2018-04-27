Opel Grandland X Gets New 1.5-Liter Diesel With 130 HP, PHEV Coming in 2020

The Opel Grandland X is directly related to the Peugeot 3008, and with PSA now owning the company, engine swopping is in full swing. The 1.6-liter diesel unit has just been replaced by an all-new 1.5-liter, which is oddly more powerful as well.

The unit delivers 130 HP and 300Nm (221lb-ft) of torque, which is sent to the front wheels via either a standard 6-speed manual or the optional eight-speed automatic.



The new engine is equipped with fuel-saving Start/Stop and achieves a combined 4.2-4.1 l/100 km, equivalent to 110-108 g/km of CO2. By comparison, the older 1.6-liter was up to 4% less efficient. Opel/PSA achieved this through the reduction in displacement and friction, the optimized combustion system with patented piston geometry and the increased exhaust gas recirculation.



The cylinder head with integrated air intake manifold and the crankcase of the new diesel are made of aluminum. It's all for the sake of meeting the future Euro 6d-TEMP standard!



“The high-tech design of the new 1.5-litre diesel in the



Besides announcing the 1.5-liter engine, Opel also promised the Grandland X would receive its first plug-in hybrid powertrain in 2020.



"The high-tech design of the new 1.5-litre diesel in the Opel Grandland X enables customers to combine the fun of a compact sports utility vehicle with the powerful performance, strong climate friendliness and high environmental compatibility of an advanced diesel engine," said Christian Müller, Managing Director Engineering Opel Automobile GmbH.