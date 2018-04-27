autoevolution
 

Opel Grandland X Gets New 1.5-Liter Diesel With 130 HP, PHEV Coming in 2020

27 Apr 2018, 14:13 UTC ·
by
The Opel Grandland X is directly related to the Peugeot 3008, and with PSA now owning the company, engine swopping is in full swing. The 1.6-liter diesel unit has just been replaced by an all-new 1.5-liter, which is oddly more powerful as well.
We first heard about the 1.5-liter in the DS7 Crossback, after which it was fitted to the 308 facelift and other models within the group. PSA make some of the cleanest, most efficient small diesel engines in Europe, and this one makes perfect sense when buying a Grandland X.

The unit delivers 130 HP and 300Nm (221lb-ft) of torque, which is sent to the front wheels via either a standard 6-speed manual or the optional eight-speed automatic.

The new engine is equipped with fuel-saving Start/Stop and achieves a combined 4.2-4.1 l/100 km, equivalent to 110-108 g/km of CO2. By comparison, the older 1.6-liter was up to 4% less efficient. Opel/PSA achieved this through the reduction in displacement and friction, the optimized combustion system with patented piston geometry and the increased exhaust gas recirculation.

The cylinder head with integrated air intake manifold and the crankcase of the new diesel are made of aluminum. It's all for the sake of meeting the future Euro 6d-TEMP standard!

“The high-tech design of the new 1.5-litre diesel in the Opel Grandland X enables customers to combine the fun of a compact sports utility vehicle with the powerful performance, strong climate friendliness and high environmental compatibility of an advanced diesel engine," said Christian Müller, Managing Director Engineering Opel Automobile GmbH.

Besides announcing the 1.5-liter engine, Opel also promised the Grandland X would receive its first plug-in hybrid powertrain in 2020.

The system represents yet more technology borrowed from PSA. We know that in the DS7, this combines a 1.6-liter turbo with an electric motor to deliver exactly 300 horsepower. It's also AWD, something most crossovers of this kind lack.
