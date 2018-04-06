Opel Motorsport Launches Experience 2018 Driver Training Courses for Amateurs

Now that the snowy weather is behind us, drivers are switching their driving focus from careful winter maneuvering to a sportier, more fun approach.
For those that give brand-sponsored training sessions to amateurs, spring means more opportunities to make a buck outside of the core business. For Opel, springt means expanding operations from Opel’s Winter Training camp in Thomatal to the test center in Dudenhofen and even on the Nürburgring.
The German carmaker announced this week the launch of the Opel Experience 2018, a series of driving lessons split into three courses: Sport, Individual and Special. Each module will be led by professional instructors with racing experience.
For the Sport module, participants can choose between the half-day Basis Training and the full-day Performance Training, both taking place at the Opel centre Dudenhofen. Also available is the Racetrack Training on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Those going for the Individual approach will learn how to drive from “where driving school left off,” as Opel says. Taking place in Dudenhofen, the course will teach participants to evaluate dangerous situations and react properly.
Lastly, the Special course consists of one-and-a-half day of winter training behind the wheel ofa 4x4 Opel Insignia with torque vectoring or the all-wheel drive Opel Mokka X.
Fans of older Opel models can also spend a day behind the wheel of models like Kadett B, Commodore A Coupé, Manta A or Rekord A.
“Participants improve their driving skills in various passenger car models ranging from the ADAM and Astra to the Insignia and the new Grandland X,” says Opel in a statement.
“In the process they familiarize themselves with the Opel technologies and assistance systems and learn to use them properly.”
Now, depending on the course you choose, you can pay from anywhere in between 250 and 1,590 euro. Booking the courses can be done online, at this link.
