Crossland X, Opel’s First PSA-Developed Model, Reaches Sales Milestone

Opel got entangled with French auto group PSA back in 2012, after years of struggle to escape GM’s Chapter 11. At first shy, the collaboration between the two companies slowly grew until it led to the Germans being taken over by the French in late 2017.

SUV is assembled at the Zaragoza plant in Spain, one of PSA's facilities.



Crossland X was launched in Europe in 2017, as a replacement for the Meriva. Powered by a choice of several diesel, gasoline and LPG engines, with output ranging from 75 hp to 135 hp, the model proved somewhat of a hit on the local market.



Opel said on Wednesday that the Crossland X reached a milestone regarding sales, arriving in the garages or parking spaces of 100,000 customers across Europe.



"With typically Opel technology such as ergonomic AGR front seats, which are unique in this market segment, the Crossland X plays a key role in our ongoing product offensive,” said Peter Küspert, Opel’s executive in charge of sales and marketing.



“Together with its X- family siblings, the Mokka X and the Grandland X, it will be available in 2018 for the first time over a full calendar year and make an important contribution to growth.”



The launch of the new Crossland X came at the right time for the European crossover market. The customer’s appetite for SUVs was huge in 2017,



In all, 4.56 million SUV registrations were recorded in Europe last year, making for an all-time record.



