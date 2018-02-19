New Opel Combo Life Can Still Not Hold a Giraffe

Regardless, one can fit loads of other stuff in the minimum luggage volume of 597 liters that come with the new five-seat, standard version of Life. The more extended model provides no less than 850 liters, in case you want to have the giraffe on the go.Built on a new architecture, the Combo is meant as both a people mover and a cargo hauler if need be. The ways in which the interior of the car can be rearranged to allow for more space is paired with many storage areas for all the passengers’ needs.First, with the folded down rear seats the volume of luggage can triple, reaching 2,126 liters for the standard version and 2,693 for the longer one. That’s space enough to fit a bicycle in there.If that’s still doesn't cut it, the front passenger seat folds flush with the rear seats enough to allow surf boards to be transported. Add to that the clear blue sky is seen through the optional panoramic roof and it’s like you’re at the beach already.As for storage, one can hide stuff in the new Combo in places stuff will never be found again: large compartment in the center stack, large door pockets, back-of-the-seats-pockets, top glovebox, overhead storage, storage box in the trunk and so on.“Our newcomer will appeal to families with its versatility and spaciousness combined with an outstanding offer of ultra-modern driver assistance systems that make driving safer and traveling more enjoyable,” said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.The full details about Opel’s new Combo Life, as released by the German manufacturer, can be found in the document attached below.