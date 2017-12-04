autoevolution
Opel Grandland X Finally Gets 2.0-Liter Diesel With 177 HP

4 Dec 2017
The Opel Grandland X was launched with two main engines, the 1.2-liter turbo rated at 130 HP and a 1.6-liter diesel good for 120. But now you can have a suitable crossover engine, the 2.0-liter turbodiesel rated at 177 HP.
This isn't Opel engine, and there are two ways to tell. First, there's the output. The 2-liter developed by the Germans and installed in the Insignia makes 170 HP, not 177. Secondly, the Grandland X is based on the PSA platform, and just like the Crossland X, it comes with French engines.

Nearly every crossover has a 2-liter diesel engine. In the Volkswagen Tiguan, T-Roc, SEAT Ateca, and Skoda Kodiaq, it makes 150 or 190 HP. The Nissan X-Trail and Renault Koleos have a 177 HP example. We could go on, but the point is the Grandland needed to borrow the big diesel from its sister car, the Peugeot 3008/5008.

“Our new Opel Grandland X embodies an adventurous spirit and freedom. Obviously, an especially powerful turbo diesel that promises additional driving pleasure while curbing fuel consumption is the ideal match. We have that in the new top-of-the-range 2.0-litre diesel for the Grandland X. Our new challenger in the SUV segment can unleash its full potential in combination with the smooth shifting eight-speed automatic transmission,” said Peter Küspert, Managing Director Sales, and Marketing Opel Automobile GmbH.But is it competitive?
Well, this model is probably the most desirable thing Opel offers right now. However, it's also pretty expensive at €34,240 because of the higher-grade Ultimate trim level. If it's combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission, prices start at €37,320. This higher grade mode comes standard with 19-inch wheels, leather seats, a Denon premium sound system, adaptive LED headlights, 360-degree camera, and aluminum sports pedals.

At least on paper, it's pretty economical, averaging 4.8 liters per 100 km/h while emitting from 126 grams of CO2 every kilometer. But the 177 HP Grandland X isn't very sporty, taking 9.1 seconds to reach 100km/h.

Unfortunately, it also doesn't come with AWD, not even as an option. That's yet another thing this car has in common with the Peugeot 3008. For the record, a Tiguan with AWD and a DSG gearbox takes 7.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h, averages 5.7 l/100km and costs €39,275 or more.
