Spyshots: 2019 Opel Mokka X Prototype Has Profanities Written on Rear Window

The second-generation Opel Mokka X continues its winter testing sessions, still wearing heavy camouflage that obscures most of its design.

5 photos



Their frustration is understandable, as the Mokka II is a top-secret car built in cooperation with Peugeot and will compete in the hotly-contested European crossover market.



That's why the prototype is wearing thick camouflage all over including fake plastic elements to throw us off the trail.



Opel already has the Crossland X and Grandland X models. This new Mokka X will slot directly between them. We can already see one major difference between it and the little brother: all-wheel-drive.



The Opel and Vauxhall brands are both now owned by PSA. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the Mokka X is riding on the EMP1 platform. The Crossland X shares its architecture with the French only because it's part of a collaborative agreement signed several years before the acquisition.



We think that the new Mokka will be derived from the Corsa E. However, installing Peugeot engines is an altogether more straightforward job than switching platforms.



We think the main one will be the 1.2-liter turbo with up to 130 horsepower. The



While Opel has its own small diesel engine, the 1.6 CDTi EcoTEC, we think the Mokka will switch over to



Safety features will include everything from a radar to adaptive LED headlights. We think the test engineers don't like us very much, as they're probably the ones who wrote "arsch" on the rear window. That's German for... backside, and we didn't think they're referring to any donkeys.Their frustration is understandable, as the Mokka II is a top-secret car built in cooperation with Peugeot and will compete in the hotly-contested European crossover market.That's why the prototype is wearing thick camouflage all over including fake plastic elements to throw us off the trail.Opel already has the Crossland X and Grandland X models. This new Mokka X will slot directly between them. We can already see one major difference between it and the little brother: all-wheel-drive.The Opel and Vauxhall brands are both now owned by PSA. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the Mokka X is riding on the EMP1 platform. The Crossland X shares its architecture with the French only because it's part of a collaborative agreement signed several years before the acquisition.We think that the new Mokka will be derived from the Corsa E. However, installing Peugeot engines is an altogether more straightforward job than switching platforms.We think the main one will be the 1.2-liter turbo with up to 130 horsepower. The 1.5-liter gasoline motor (140 and 165 HP) should play an altogether smaller part, since it's not economical enough for most people. But it should be available.While Opel has its own small diesel engine, the 1.6 CDTi EcoTEC, we think the Mokka will switch over to BlueHDI tech, helping PSA keep costs down. If we're to believe the rumors, a hybrid version is also under development. Gearbox options should include a manual and automatic, both with six forward gears.Safety features will include everything from a radar to adaptive LED headlights.